The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, handed over the ownership documents of residential units to beneficiaries from deserving families in the region, as part of the generous donation made by the Crown Prince amounting to one billion riyals at his own expense.

The Prince of Riyadh expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their kind directives and unsurprising generosity, affirming that the regions of our beloved Kingdom, especially Riyadh and its residents, receive the attention and care of the leadership.



He congratulated the citizens benefiting from these projects, wishing them success and happiness in their new homes, while highlighting the efforts of the "Jood Housing" platform, which reinforces the values of giving and reflects the wise leadership's approach to prioritizing the welfare and housing stability of citizens.



Prince Faisal bin Bandar and the attendees watched a presentation about the stages of implementing the projects, which come in response to the Crown Prince's directive to complete quality housing projects within a record time not exceeding 12 months, and to be executed through national manpower and companies; as the "Sakan" Foundation worked on selecting housing units in the region that meet the highest technical specifications and quality of life standards, achieving the Crown Prince's aspirations for creating a safe and sustainable living environment for deserving families.

Minister of Municipal and Housing Affairs Majid Al-Huqail expressed his gratitude to the Prince of Riyadh for his support and empowerment to achieve the Crown Prince's aspirations in completing all phases of the project in the region in record time.