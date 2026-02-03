سلَّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز وثائق تملك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة، ضمن التبرع السخي الذي قدمه ولي العهد بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة.
ورفع أمير الرياض، الشكر لخادم الحرمين، وولي العهد، على التوجيهات الكريمة والسخاء غير المستغرب، مؤكداً أن مناطق مملكتنا الغالية، خصوصاً منطقة الرياض وقاطنيها، تحظى باهتمام وحرص القيادة.
وهنأ أمير منطقة الرياض المواطنين المستفيدين من هذه المشروعات، متمنياً لهم التوفيق والسعادة في منازلهم الجديدة، منوهاً بجهود منصة «جود الإسكان» التي ترسخ قيم العطاء، وتعكس نهج القيادة الرشيدة في جعل رفاهية المواطن واستقراره السكني في مقدمة الأولويات.
وشاهد الأمير فيصل بن بندر والحضور عرضاً مرئياً عن مراحل تنفيذ المشروعات التي تأتي إنفاذاً لتوجيه ولي العهد القاضي بضرورة إنجاز المشروعات السكنية النوعية خلال فترة قياسية لا تتجاوز 12 شهراً، وأن يجري تنفيذها عبر سواعد وشركات وطنية؛ إذ عملت مؤسسة «سكن» على اختيار وحدات سكنية في المنطقة تطابق أعلى المواصفات الفنية ومعايير جودة الحياة؛ بما يحقق تطلعات ولي العهد في إيجاد بيئة سكنية آمنة ومستدامة للأسر المستحقة.
وقدَّم وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل شكره لأمير منطقة الرياض على دعمه وتمكينه لتحقيق تطلعات ولي العهد في إنجاز جميع مراحل المشروع بالمنطقة في وقت قياسي.
The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, handed over the ownership documents of residential units to beneficiaries from deserving families in the region, as part of the generous donation made by the Crown Prince amounting to one billion riyals at his own expense.
The Prince of Riyadh expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their kind directives and unsurprising generosity, affirming that the regions of our beloved Kingdom, especially Riyadh and its residents, receive the attention and care of the leadership.
He congratulated the citizens benefiting from these projects, wishing them success and happiness in their new homes, while highlighting the efforts of the "Jood Housing" platform, which reinforces the values of giving and reflects the wise leadership's approach to prioritizing the welfare and housing stability of citizens.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar and the attendees watched a presentation about the stages of implementing the projects, which come in response to the Crown Prince's directive to complete quality housing projects within a record time not exceeding 12 months, and to be executed through national manpower and companies; as the "Sakan" Foundation worked on selecting housing units in the region that meet the highest technical specifications and quality of life standards, achieving the Crown Prince's aspirations for creating a safe and sustainable living environment for deserving families.
Minister of Municipal and Housing Affairs Majid Al-Huqail expressed his gratitude to the Prince of Riyadh for his support and empowerment to achieve the Crown Prince's aspirations in completing all phases of the project in the region in record time.