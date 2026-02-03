سلَّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز وثائق تملك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة، ضمن التبرع السخي الذي قدمه ولي العهد بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة.

ورفع أمير الرياض، الشكر لخادم الحرمين، وولي العهد، على التوجيهات الكريمة والسخاء غير المستغرب، مؤكداً أن مناطق مملكتنا الغالية، خصوصاً منطقة الرياض وقاطنيها، تحظى باهتمام وحرص القيادة.


وهنأ أمير منطقة الرياض المواطنين المستفيدين من هذه المشروعات، متمنياً لهم التوفيق والسعادة في منازلهم الجديدة، منوهاً بجهود منصة «جود الإسكان» التي ترسخ قيم العطاء، وتعكس نهج القيادة الرشيدة في جعل رفاهية المواطن واستقراره السكني في مقدمة الأولويات.

وشاهد الأمير فيصل بن بندر والحضور عرضاً مرئياً عن مراحل تنفيذ المشروعات التي تأتي إنفاذاً لتوجيه ولي العهد القاضي بضرورة إنجاز المشروعات السكنية النوعية خلال فترة قياسية لا تتجاوز 12 شهراً، وأن يجري تنفيذها عبر سواعد وشركات وطنية؛ إذ عملت مؤسسة «سكن» على اختيار وحدات سكنية في المنطقة تطابق أعلى المواصفات الفنية ومعايير جودة الحياة؛ بما يحقق تطلعات ولي العهد في إيجاد بيئة سكنية آمنة ومستدامة للأسر المستحقة.

وقدَّم وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل شكره لأمير منطقة الرياض على دعمه وتمكينه لتحقيق تطلعات ولي العهد في إنجاز جميع مراحل المشروع بالمنطقة في وقت قياسي.