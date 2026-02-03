The Cairo Appeals Court has seized the bank accounts of director Ahmed Khaled Moussa, who is directing the series "Ifraj," in which artist Amr Saad is participating in the upcoming Ramadan drama race.

500,000 Egyptian Pounds

Lawyer Yasser Qantosh explained that the seizure of Moussa's bank balances was carried out in execution of a judicial ruling issued against him for refusing to return the advance payment for one of the artistic works he contracted for.

Qantosh stated in a press release: "The court decided to seize the bank balances of director Ahmed Khaled Moussa after he refused to return 500,000 Egyptian pounds, the advance for the film."

Breach of Trust

Earlier, Qantosh filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor against director Ahmed Khaled Moussa on charges of breach of trust due to violating the contract made with the director of "Dana" production company, Rani Mishaal, to produce the film "From Cairo to Paris," starring Haifa Wehbe, demanding the return of his client's dues from the director.

Qantosh said in a press statement that he obtained a ruling obligating Ahmed Khaled Moussa to pay the company an amount of five hundred thousand Egyptian pounds, in addition to legal interest of 4% from the date of the claim, for failing to implement the terms of the contract made between them to perform artistic work for the benefit of the company.

The incident dates back to March 2020 when producer Rani Mishaal contracted with director Ahmed Khaled Moussa to direct a film temporarily titled "From Cairo to Paris," produced by "Dana" company. They agreed on a fee of one and a half million Egyptian pounds, and he signed a receipt for the company indicating that he received half a million Egyptian pounds of the agreed amount.