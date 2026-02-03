حجزت محكمة استئناف القاهرة على الحسابات البنكية للمخرج أحمد خالد موسى مخرج مسلسل «إفراج» الذي يخوض به الفنان عمرو سعد سباق دراما رمضان القادم.

500 ألف جنيه

وأوضح المحامي ياسر قنطوش، أن الحجز على الأرصدة البنكية لـ موسى جاء تنفيذاً لحكم قضائي صدر ضده، لرفضه رد عربون أحد الأعمال الفنية التي تعاقد عليها.

وقال قنطوش في بيان أصدره: «قررت المحكمة، الحجز على أرصدة المخرج أحمد خالد موسى في البنوك بعد رفضه رد 500 ألف جنيه عربون فيلم».

خيانة الأمانة

وتقدم قنطوش في وقت سابق، ببلاغ إلى النائب العام ضد المخرج أحمد خالد موسى بتهمة خيانة الأمانة؛ بسبب مخالفة التعاقد المبرم مع مدير شركة «دانا» المنتج راني مسحال على تقديم فيلم «من القاهرة لباريس» بطولة هيفاء وهبي، مطالباً برد مستحقات موكّله لدى المخرج.

وقال قنطوش في بيان صحفي حصلت على حكم بإلزام أحمد خالد موسى بأن يؤدي للشركة مبلغاً وقدره خمسمائة ألف جنيه، بالإضافة إلى الفوائد القانونية 4٪ من تاريخ المطالبة، لعدم تنفيذه بنود العقد المبرم بينهما لأداء عمل فني لصالح الشركة.

وتعود الواقعة إلى مارس2020 حين تعاقد المنتج راني مسحال مع المخرج أحمد خالد موسى، ليخرج فيلماً يحمل اسماً مؤقتاً، هو «من القاهرة لباريس»، من إنتاج شركة «دانا»، وتم الاتفاق مع المدعى عليه على أجر قدره مليون ونصف المليون جنيه، ووقّع على إيصال للشركة يفيد بتسلّمه نصف مليون جنيه من أصل المبلغ المتفق عليه.