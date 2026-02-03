The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's project for clearing Yemeni lands from mines, Masam, succeeded in the fifth and final week of January 2026, in removing 2,692 mines in various areas of Yemen; including 12 anti-personnel mines, 70 anti-tank mines, 2,602 unexploded ordnance, and 8 explosive devices.

In Al Hudaydah Governorate, the Masam team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Hays district, and 8 unexploded ordnance and one explosive device in the Al Khawkhah district.

The team removed 6 anti-personnel mines, 12 anti-tank mines, and 2,215 unexploded ordnance in the Mukalla district of Hadhramaut Governorate, and 3 anti-personnel mines, 56 anti-tank mines, 326 unexploded ordnance, and 6 explosive devices in the Midi district of Hajjah Governorate, and removed 4 unexploded ordnance in the Al Madharibah district of Lahij Governorate.



In Shabwa Governorate, the team removed 3 anti-personnel mines in the Bayhan district, one anti-tank mine, and one unexploded ordnance in the Al Mokha district, and in Taiz Governorate, the team removed one anti-tank mine and 46 unexploded ordnance in the Dhubab district, along with one unexploded ordnance and one explosive device in the Salouh district.



Thus, the total number of mines removed during January rose to 7,554, while the total number of mines removed since the beginning of the Masam project has reached 537,505 mines, which were randomly planted in various Yemeni lands to take the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, and to instill fear in the hearts of the safe.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, continues its efforts to clear Yemeni lands from mines, as part of a project that enhances the safety of civilians and contributes to enabling our Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.