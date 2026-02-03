تمكَّن مشروع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام مسام في الأسبوع الخامس والأخير من شهر يناير 2026م، من انتزاع 2,692 لغماً في مختلف مناطق اليمن؛ منها 12 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و70 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و2,602 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و8 عبوات ناسفة.

وفي محافظة الحديدة نزع فريق «مسام» ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة في مديرية حيس، و8 ذخائر غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة واحدة بمديرية الخوخة.

ونزع الفريق 6 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و12 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و2,215 ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مديرية المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت، و3 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و56 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و326 ذخيرة غير منفجرة و6 عبوات ناسفة في مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة، ونزع 4 ذخائر غير منفجرة في مديرية المضاربة بمحافظة لحج.

ونزع الفريق في محافظة شبوة 3 ألغام مضادة للأفراد في مديرية بيحان، ولغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات وذخيرة غير منفجرة واحدة في مديرية المخا، وفي محافظة تعز نزع الفريق لغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات، و46 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية ذباب، وذخيرة غير منفجرة واحدة وعبوة ناسفة واحدة بمديرية صلوح.

وبذلك ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة خلال شهر يناير إلى 7,554 لغماً، فيما ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة منذ بداية مشروع «مسام» حتى الآن إلى 537,505 ألغام، زُرعت عشوائياً في مختلف الأراضي اليمنية لحصد الأرواح البريئة من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، وزرع الخوف في قلوب الآمنين.

وتواصل المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة جهودها في تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ضمن مشروع يعزز سلامة المدنيين، ويسهم في تمكين الأشقاء اليمنيين من عيش حياة كريمة وآمنة.