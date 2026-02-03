قدّم الأمير عبدالله بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، أوراق اعتماده إلى الملك تشارلز الثالث ملك المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية، سفيرًا لخادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية، وذلك خلال استقبال الملك تشارلز له في قصر سانت جيمس بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن.

ونقل الأمير عبدالله بن خالد بن سلطان خلال اللقاء تحيات وتقدير خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وتمنياتهما لحكومة وشعب المملكة المتحدة الصديق دوام التقدم والازدهار.

من جانبه حمّل الملك تشارلز الثالث للسفير تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين و ولي العهد، متمنيًا للمملكة العربية السعودية وشعبها المزيد من التقدم والنماء.