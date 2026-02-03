Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz presented his credentials to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, during a reception held by King Charles at St. James's Palace in the British capital, London.

During the meeting, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, along with their wishes for the government and people of the friendly United Kingdom for continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, King Charles III conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince through the ambassador, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people further progress and growth.