ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيمًا مخالفًا من الجنسية الباكستانية لنظام البيئة، لتلويثه البيئة والإضرار بالتربة بتفريغ مواد خرسانية في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وأحيل للجهات المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة ممارسة نشاط أو فعل يؤدي بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة إلى الإضرار بالتربة أو تلويثها أو التأثير سلبًا على الانتفاع بها أو إتلاف خواصها الطبيعية غرامة تصل إلى (10) ملايين ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.