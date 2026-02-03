The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, made a phone call today (Tuesday) to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the Russian Federation, in addition to discussing the existing areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

They also reviewed the developments of events on both the regional and international fronts and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.