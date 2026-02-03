أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، برئيس روسيا الاتحادية فلاديمير بوتين.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وجمهورية روسيا الاتحادية، بالإضافة إلى بحث مجالات التعاون القائمة بين البلدين وسبل دعمها وتطويرها.

كما جرى استعراض تطورات الأحداث على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، وبحث عدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.