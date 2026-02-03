The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted Diori Hamani Airport in Niamey, the capital of the Republic of Niger, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens.

The Kingdom reaffirmed its firm stance against all forms of violence and extremism and the targeting of civilians, expressing sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Republic of Niger, along with wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.