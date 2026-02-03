أعربت المملكة العربية السعودية عن إدانتها واستنكارها للهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف مطار ديوري حماني بمدينة نيامي عاصمة جمهورية النيجر، وأدى إلى وفاة وإصابة العشرات.

وأكدت المملكة موقفها الثابت في نبذ كافة أشكال العنف والتطرف واستهداف المدنيين، معربةً عن صادق التعازي والمواساة لأسر الضحايا، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية النيجر، وتمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.