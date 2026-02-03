The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by lighting a fire in unauthorized areas in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for lighting a fire in unauthorized areas in forests and national parks is a fine of up to (3,000) riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability for the reporter.