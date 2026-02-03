ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي (5) متون من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها، في محمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة (500) ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.