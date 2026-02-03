قررت جهات التحقيق في القاهرة عرض الفتاة الأجنبية، التي تتهم الفنان محمود حجازي بالتحرش على مصلحة الطب الشرعي؛ لبيان ما لحق بها من إصابات، كما وجهت بعرض المدعى عليه على الطب الشرعي لأخذ عينة منه، وذلك في إطار التحقيقات الجارية على خلفية اتهامه بالتعدي عليها داخل أحد الفنادق الشهيرة بمنطقة بولاق أبو العلا بالقاهرة.

المواجهة بالتهم

وبدأت جهات التحقيق المختصة التحقيق في الواقعة بحضور المتهم والمجني عليها ورئيس مباحث السياحة، وجاء القرار عقب سماع أقوال المجني عليها، ومواجهتها بالمتهم، واطلاع النيابة على محضر الواقعة، تمهيداً لاستكمال التحقيقات واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

وقبضت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القاهرة، على الفنان حجازي، عقب تلقي بلاغ من فتاة اتهمته فيه بالتعدي عليها داخل فندق شهير، إذ جرى ضبط المتهم واقتياده إلى قسم الشرطة، وتحرير محضر بالواقعة، وإخطار النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيق.

وتواصل جهات التحقيق فحص ملابسات الواقعة، في ضوء ما تسفر عنه تقارير الطب الشرعي والتحريات الأمنية.

صدمة نفسية

وكشفت المجني عليها، وتدعى «ج. غ»، نمساوية من أصل مصري، أمام النيابة العامة، أنها عقب الواقعة كانت في حالة صدمة نفسية، ما دفعها للسفر إلى دولة النمسا لتغيير الأجواء والخروج من الحالة التي كانت تمر بها، قبل أن تعود إلى مصر بعد نحو 25 يوماً، وتحرر محضراً بالواقعة عقب توجهها إلى الفندق وطلب تفريغ كاميرات المراقبة.

وأوضحت المجني عليها أن الواقعة حدثت داخل فندق شهير بمنطقة بولاق أبو العلا، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت تقيم بالفندق في غرفة منفصلة عن المتهم، وأنه دخل غرفتها تحت تأثير الكحول وقام بالتعدي عليها بالإكراه، حسب أقوالها.