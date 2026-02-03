The investigative authorities in Cairo have decided to present the foreign girl, who accuses artist Mahmoud Hijazi of harassment, to the forensic medicine department to determine the injuries she sustained. They also ordered the accused to be examined by forensic medicine to take a sample from him, as part of the ongoing investigations following his accusation of assaulting her inside a famous hotel in the Boulaq Abu Al-Ala area of Cairo.

Confrontation with the Charges

The relevant investigative authorities began their investigation into the incident in the presence of the accused, the victim, and the head of tourism investigations. The decision came after hearing the victim's statements and confronting her with the accused, as well as the prosecution reviewing the incident report, in preparation for completing the investigations and taking the necessary legal actions.

The security forces of the Cairo Security Directorate arrested artist Hijazi after receiving a report from a girl who accused him of assaulting her inside a famous hotel. The accused was apprehended and taken to the police station, where a report of the incident was filed, and the public prosecution was notified, which then began its investigation.

The investigative authorities continue to examine the circumstances of the incident in light of the forensic reports and security investigations.

Psychological Shock

The victim, named "J. G.", an Austrian of Egyptian descent, revealed before the public prosecution that after the incident, she was in a state of psychological shock, which prompted her to travel to Austria to change her environment and escape the situation she was experiencing, before returning to Egypt after about 25 days and filing a report of the incident after going to the hotel and requesting the surveillance camera footage.

The victim explained that the incident occurred inside a famous hotel in the Boulaq Abu Al-Ala area, indicating that she was staying in a room separate from the accused, and that he entered her room under the influence of alcohol and assaulted her by force, according to her statements.