أصدرت محكمة الجنح في القاهرة حكماً بالسجن عاماً على الرابر كريم أسامة، على خلفية خلاف فني بينه والفنان علي سلامة، المعروف فنياً باسم «كايرو كيد»؛ بسبب تعاون غنائي لم يكتمل بين الطرفين خلال الفترة الماضية.

مبالغ مالية

وتم الحكم عقب نظر القضية المقامة على خلفية تعامل فني جمع الطرفين، التي اتهم خلالها كريم أسامة بالحصول على مبالغ مالية مقابل مشروع غنائي وتسويقي لم يرَ النور، وهو ما اعتبرته المحكمة ثابتاً بالأدلة المقدمة، لتقضي بسجنه عاماً، إلى جانب الغرامة المقررة قانوناً.

حباني عشان ايه

وبحسب التفاصيل، تعود الأزمة إلى مشروع أغنية مشتركة بعنوان «حباني عشان إيه»، كان من المقرر طرحها ضمن تعاون فني جديد بين كريم أسامة وكايرو كيد، قبل أن تتوقف خطوات التنفيذ؛ بسبب خلافات حول تفاصيل المشروع.

وأثار الحكم حالة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لا سيما بين متابعي موسيقى الراب، إذ انقسمت الآراء بين داعم لكل طرف، في الوقت الذي التزم فيه كريم أسامة الصمت حتى الآن، بينما لم يصدر أي تعليق رسمي من كايرو كيد بشأن الحكم.