أصدرت محكمة الجنح في القاهرة حكماً بالسجن عاماً على الرابر كريم أسامة، على خلفية خلاف فني بينه والفنان علي سلامة، المعروف فنياً باسم «كايرو كيد»؛ بسبب تعاون غنائي لم يكتمل بين الطرفين خلال الفترة الماضية.
مبالغ مالية
وتم الحكم عقب نظر القضية المقامة على خلفية تعامل فني جمع الطرفين، التي اتهم خلالها كريم أسامة بالحصول على مبالغ مالية مقابل مشروع غنائي وتسويقي لم يرَ النور، وهو ما اعتبرته المحكمة ثابتاً بالأدلة المقدمة، لتقضي بسجنه عاماً، إلى جانب الغرامة المقررة قانوناً.
حباني عشان ايه
وبحسب التفاصيل، تعود الأزمة إلى مشروع أغنية مشتركة بعنوان «حباني عشان إيه»، كان من المقرر طرحها ضمن تعاون فني جديد بين كريم أسامة وكايرو كيد، قبل أن تتوقف خطوات التنفيذ؛ بسبب خلافات حول تفاصيل المشروع.
وأثار الحكم حالة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لا سيما بين متابعي موسيقى الراب، إذ انقسمت الآراء بين داعم لكل طرف، في الوقت الذي التزم فيه كريم أسامة الصمت حتى الآن، بينما لم يصدر أي تعليق رسمي من كايرو كيد بشأن الحكم.
The Misdemeanor Court in Cairo issued a one-year prison sentence for rapper Karim Osama, following a technical dispute between him and artist Ali Salama, known artistically as "Cairo Kid"; due to an unfinished musical collaboration between the two parties in the past period.
Financial Amounts
The ruling came after considering the case filed based on the artistic dealings that brought the two parties together, during which Karim Osama was accused of receiving financial amounts for a musical and marketing project that never materialized. The court found this to be substantiated by the evidence presented, sentencing him to one year in prison, in addition to the legally mandated fine.
Why Did You Love Me?
According to the details, the crisis dates back to a joint song project titled "Why Did You Love Me?", which was supposed to be released as part of a new artistic collaboration between Karim Osama and Cairo Kid, before the execution steps were halted due to disagreements over the project's details.
The ruling sparked a controversy on social media, especially among followers of rap music, as opinions were divided between supporters of each party, while Karim Osama has remained silent so far, and no official comment has been issued by Cairo Kid regarding the ruling.