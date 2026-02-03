The Misdemeanor Court in Cairo issued a one-year prison sentence for rapper Karim Osama, following a technical dispute between him and artist Ali Salama, known artistically as "Cairo Kid"; due to an unfinished musical collaboration between the two parties in the past period.

Financial Amounts

The ruling came after considering the case filed based on the artistic dealings that brought the two parties together, during which Karim Osama was accused of receiving financial amounts for a musical and marketing project that never materialized. The court found this to be substantiated by the evidence presented, sentencing him to one year in prison, in addition to the legally mandated fine.

Why Did You Love Me?

According to the details, the crisis dates back to a joint song project titled "Why Did You Love Me?", which was supposed to be released as part of a new artistic collaboration between Karim Osama and Cairo Kid, before the execution steps were halted due to disagreements over the project's details.

The ruling sparked a controversy on social media, especially among followers of rap music, as opinions were divided between supporters of each party, while Karim Osama has remained silent so far, and no official comment has been issued by Cairo Kid regarding the ruling.