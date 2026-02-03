The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 390 shopping vouchers the day before yesterday, enabling beneficiaries to purchase clothing in the Al-Qubaita district of Lahij Governorate. This benefited 390 individuals among the displaced in the camps, as part of the winter clothing distribution project in the Republic of Yemen (Kanaf) for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to combat the severe cold wave during the winter season in Yemen.