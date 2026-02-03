وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس الأول، 390 قسيمة شرائية تُمكّن المستفيد من شراء الكسوة في مديرية القبيطة بمحافظة لحج، استفاد منها 390 فرداً من النازحين في المخيمات، ضمن مشروع توزيع الكسوة الشتوية في الجمهورية اليمنية (كنف) للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمواجهة موجة البرد القارس خلال فصل الشتاء في اليمن.