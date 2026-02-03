Today (Tuesday), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Turkey arrived in Riyadh, along with his accompanying delegation, for an official visit to the Kingdom.

He was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi - the accompanying minister, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Turkey, Fahd bin Asaad Abu Nasr, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Kingdom, Amrullah Ashlar, the Acting Director of the Regional Police, Major General Mansour bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, and the Royal Protocol Officer, Fahd Al-Suhail.