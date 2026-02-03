وصل إلى الرياض، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان رئيس جمهورية تركيا، والوفد المرافق له، وذلك في زيارة رسمية للمملكة.

وكان في استقباله في مطار الملك خالد الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين المنطقة الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي -الوزير المرافق، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية تركيا فهد بن أسعد أبو النصر، وسفير جمهورية تركيا لدى المملكة أمر الله أشلر، ومدير شرطة المنطقة المكلّف اللواء منصور بن ناصر العتيبي، ووكيل المراسم الملكية فهد الصهيل.