أكد رئيس الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية عبدالله صالح كامل، أن التحولات الجيوسياسية الراهنة كشفت هشاشة النظام الاقتصادي العالمي وعجزه عن تحقيق توزيع عادل للفرص؛ نتيجة تغليب منطق القوة على القيم الإنسانية.


وأوضح، خلال مشاركته في «قمة إندونيسيا الاقتصادية 2026»، أن الخطاب الاقتصادي الدولي لم يعد يبعث على الطمأنينة، مشدداً على أن دول العالم الإسلامي بما تملكه من إرث حضاري قادرة على صياغة مستقبل أكثر استقراراً، مشيداً بالدور المحوري للقطاع الخاص السعودي في ظل الإصلاحات التشريعية والتحول الرقمي الذي تقوده الرؤية.

عبدالله صالح كامل عقب الإعلان عن تأسيس الفرع الإقليمي لمبادرة B57 في منطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ،

وعلى هامش القمة، شهدت العاصمة جاكرتا انطلاقة استراتيجية جديدة بـ تأسيس الفرع الإقليمي لمبادرة +B57 لمنطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ، وهي المنصة التي تهدف لربط أكثر من ملياري نسمة في العالم الإسلامي بشبكة استثمارية موحدة، وتجاوز عقبات التجارة البينية، التي لا تزال تراوح مكانها عند 22%.


وأشار كامل إلى أن الرمز (+) في المبادرة يعكس انفتاحها العالمي لبناء «عولمة أخلاقية» تشمل مراكز التجارة الدولية والشركات التي تتقاطع أعمالها مع مبادئ الاقتصاد الإسلامي، بعيداً عن الاستقطاب الجيوسياسي.