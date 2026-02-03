The President of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development and the President of the Saudi Chambers Federation, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, confirmed that the current geopolitical transformations have revealed the fragility of the global economic system and its inability to achieve a fair distribution of opportunities, due to the prioritization of power over human values.



He explained, during his participation in the "Indonesia Economic Summit 2026," that the international economic discourse no longer inspires confidence, emphasizing that the countries of the Islamic world, with their rich cultural heritage, are capable of shaping a more stable future. He praised the pivotal role of the Saudi private sector in light of the legislative reforms and digital transformation led by the vision.

عبدالله صالح كامل عقب الإعلان عن تأسيس الفرع الإقليمي لمبادرة B57 في منطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ،

On the sidelines of the summit, the capital Jakarta witnessed the launch of a new strategy with the establishment of the regional branch of the +B57 initiative for the Asia-Pacific region, which aims to connect more than two billion people in the Islamic world with a unified investment network and to overcome the obstacles of intra-trade, which still remains stagnant at 22%.



Kamel pointed out that the symbol (+) in the initiative reflects its global openness to build a "moral globalization" that includes international trade centers and companies whose businesses intersect with the principles of Islamic economics, away from geopolitical polarization.