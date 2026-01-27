حصل الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة NHC محمد بن صالح البطي على لقب «أفضل رئيس تنفيذي للمنشآت العملاقة» في النسخة الخامسة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل، تقديراً لدوره الريادي في قيادة التحول النوعي بقطاع الإسكان والتطوير العقاري في المملكة، وما حققته الشركة من منجزات نوعية على المستويين الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، لترسخ مكانتها كأكبر مطور عقاري في المنطقة.

ويأتي هذا التكريم تجسيداً لما قاده البطي منذ توليه قيادة NHC، من إعادة تشكيل مشهد قطاع التطوير العقاري في المملكة عبر تطوير 25 وجهة عمرانية مبتكرة تُثري الحياة اليومية، وترتقي بمعايير جودتها، وتستثمر في المستقبل، في 16 مدينة بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وحققت NHC إنجازات استثنائية أسهمت في معالجة تحديات الإسكان، بمستهدفات طموحة شملت الوصول إلى 300 ألف وحدة سكنية خلال العام الماضي، مع استهداف تطوير 300 ألف وحدة إضافية، ليصل إجمالي المعروض العقاري الذي تعمل عليه الشركة إلى 600 ألف وحدة سكنية بحلول عام 2030؛ دعماً لرفع نسبة تملّك المواطنين للمساكن إلى 70%.

كما تجاوزت مبيعات الشركة حتى اليوم 137 ألف وحدة سكنية، فيها سجل عام 2025 وحده مبيعات زادت على 28 ألف وحدة سكنية، بقيمة تجاوزت 29 مليار ريال، تأكيداً لثقة العملاء في ما تقدمه من منتجات سكنية متنوعة.

ووسّعت الشركة محفظتها العقارية خلال عام 2025 عبر إطلاق 6 وجهات عمرانية جديدة شملت: وجهة «الورود» بالأحساء، و«تبوك هيلز» بتبوك، و«لازورد» بالخُبر، و«الربى» بالرياض، و«الوريف» و«جدة هايتس» في جدة، بإجمالي استثمارات تجاوزت 37 مليار ريال.

وتواصل الشركة تعزيز التحول الرقمي عبر توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في مختلف عملياتها، بدءاً من التصميم مروراً بالبيع ووصولاً إلى إدارة وتشغيل المدن، بما يرسّخ كفاءة التشغيل ويرتقي بتجربة المستفيدين.