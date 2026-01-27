The CEO of NHC, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, received the title of "Best CEO of Large Enterprises" at the fifth edition of the International Labor Market Conference, in recognition of his pioneering role in leading the qualitative transformation in the housing and real estate development sector in the Kingdom, and the significant achievements the company has made on both economic and social levels, solidifying its position as the largest real estate developer in the region.

This honor reflects what Al-Batti has led since taking the helm of NHC, reshaping the real estate development landscape in the Kingdom by developing 25 innovative urban destinations that enrich daily life, elevate quality standards, and invest in the future, across 16 cities in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

NHC has achieved exceptional accomplishments that have contributed to addressing housing challenges, with ambitious targets that included reaching 300,000 housing units last year, while aiming to develop an additional 300,000 units, bringing the total real estate supply the company is working on to 600,000 housing units by 2030; supporting the increase of homeownership among citizens to 70%.

Additionally, the company's sales have surpassed 137,000 housing units to date, with 2025 alone recording sales exceeding 28,000 housing units, valued at over 29 billion riyals, confirming customer confidence in the diverse housing products it offers.

The company expanded its real estate portfolio in 2025 by launching 6 new urban destinations, including: the "Flowers" destination in Al-Ahsa, "Tabuk Hills" in Tabuk, "Lazurde" in Al-Khobar, "Al-Ruba" in Riyadh, "Al-Warif" and "Jeddah Heights" in Jeddah, with total investments exceeding 37 billion riyals.

The company continues to enhance digital transformation by employing artificial intelligence in various operations, from design to sales and up to the management and operation of cities, reinforcing operational efficiency and elevating the experience of beneficiaries.