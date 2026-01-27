حصل الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة NHC محمد بن صالح البطي على لقب «أفضل رئيس تنفيذي للمنشآت العملاقة» في النسخة الخامسة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل، تقديراً لدوره الريادي في قيادة التحول النوعي بقطاع الإسكان والتطوير العقاري في المملكة، وما حققته الشركة من منجزات نوعية على المستويين الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، لترسخ مكانتها كأكبر مطور عقاري في المنطقة.
ويأتي هذا التكريم تجسيداً لما قاده البطي منذ توليه قيادة NHC، من إعادة تشكيل مشهد قطاع التطوير العقاري في المملكة عبر تطوير 25 وجهة عمرانية مبتكرة تُثري الحياة اليومية، وترتقي بمعايير جودتها، وتستثمر في المستقبل، في 16 مدينة بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
وحققت NHC إنجازات استثنائية أسهمت في معالجة تحديات الإسكان، بمستهدفات طموحة شملت الوصول إلى 300 ألف وحدة سكنية خلال العام الماضي، مع استهداف تطوير 300 ألف وحدة إضافية، ليصل إجمالي المعروض العقاري الذي تعمل عليه الشركة إلى 600 ألف وحدة سكنية بحلول عام 2030؛ دعماً لرفع نسبة تملّك المواطنين للمساكن إلى 70%.
كما تجاوزت مبيعات الشركة حتى اليوم 137 ألف وحدة سكنية، فيها سجل عام 2025 وحده مبيعات زادت على 28 ألف وحدة سكنية، بقيمة تجاوزت 29 مليار ريال، تأكيداً لثقة العملاء في ما تقدمه من منتجات سكنية متنوعة.
ووسّعت الشركة محفظتها العقارية خلال عام 2025 عبر إطلاق 6 وجهات عمرانية جديدة شملت: وجهة «الورود» بالأحساء، و«تبوك هيلز» بتبوك، و«لازورد» بالخُبر، و«الربى» بالرياض، و«الوريف» و«جدة هايتس» في جدة، بإجمالي استثمارات تجاوزت 37 مليار ريال.
وتواصل الشركة تعزيز التحول الرقمي عبر توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في مختلف عملياتها، بدءاً من التصميم مروراً بالبيع ووصولاً إلى إدارة وتشغيل المدن، بما يرسّخ كفاءة التشغيل ويرتقي بتجربة المستفيدين.
The CEO of NHC, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, received the title of "Best CEO of Large Enterprises" at the fifth edition of the International Labor Market Conference, in recognition of his pioneering role in leading the qualitative transformation in the housing and real estate development sector in the Kingdom, and the significant achievements the company has made on both economic and social levels, solidifying its position as the largest real estate developer in the region.
This honor reflects what Al-Batti has led since taking the helm of NHC, reshaping the real estate development landscape in the Kingdom by developing 25 innovative urban destinations that enrich daily life, elevate quality standards, and invest in the future, across 16 cities in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
NHC has achieved exceptional accomplishments that have contributed to addressing housing challenges, with ambitious targets that included reaching 300,000 housing units last year, while aiming to develop an additional 300,000 units, bringing the total real estate supply the company is working on to 600,000 housing units by 2030; supporting the increase of homeownership among citizens to 70%.
Additionally, the company's sales have surpassed 137,000 housing units to date, with 2025 alone recording sales exceeding 28,000 housing units, valued at over 29 billion riyals, confirming customer confidence in the diverse housing products it offers.
The company expanded its real estate portfolio in 2025 by launching 6 new urban destinations, including: the "Flowers" destination in Al-Ahsa, "Tabuk Hills" in Tabuk, "Lazurde" in Al-Khobar, "Al-Ruba" in Riyadh, "Al-Warif" and "Jeddah Heights" in Jeddah, with total investments exceeding 37 billion riyals.
The company continues to enhance digital transformation by employing artificial intelligence in various operations, from design to sales and up to the management and operation of cities, reinforcing operational efficiency and elevating the experience of beneficiaries.