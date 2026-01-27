التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض اليوم، وزير الدفاع بدولة الكويت الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وأوجه التعاون الثنائي في المجال الدفاعي وسبل تعزيزه وتطويره، إضافةً إلى بحث مستجدات الأحداث في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء نائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عياف، ورئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.

فيما حضره من الجانب الكويتي محافظ محافظة الفروانية الشيخ عذبي ناصر العذبي الصباح، ومحافظ محافظة مبارك الكبير ومحافظ محافظة حولي المكلف الشيخ صباح بدر صباح السالم الصباح، وعدد من المسؤولين.