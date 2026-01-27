Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today in Riyadh with the Minister of Defense of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

During the meeting, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, the aspects of bilateral cooperation in the defense field, and ways to enhance and develop it, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them, as well as topics of mutual interest.

Attending the meeting were Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, and the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

From the Kuwaiti side, the meeting was attended by the Governor of Al-Farwaniyah Governorate Sheikh Adhbi Nasser Al-Adhbi Al-Sabah, the Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, and the acting Governor of Hawalli Governorate Sheikh Sabah Badr Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, along with several officials.