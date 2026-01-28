‏كشف مدير الاتصال، المتحدث باسم أمانة جدة محمد البقمي لـ«عكاظ» عن أبرز التحديثات لمشروع «ميدان أبحر» المعروف بـ«ميدان الجمل»، أن ما يحدث هو تطوير للتقاطعات، إذ يعد «ميدان أبحر» من أشهر الميادين، ويشهد كثافة مرورية، وسوف تكون هناك إزالة للميدان ووضع تقاطع وإشارات مرورية.

أمانة جدة لـ «عكاظ»: نعمل على 26 موقعاً تشهد كثافة مرورية في المحافظة

وأضاف: نعمل على تنفيذ مشروع الحلول المرورية لتحسين جودة الطرق ورفع كفاءتها ضمن مبادرات جودة الحياة، وكذلك تعزيز السلامة المرورية في عدة مواقع بجدة ومنها «ميدان أبحر»، إذ يشهد التقاء 5 شوارع رئيسية وكثافة عالية.

وأوضح البقمي أن المشروع يستهدف 26 موقعاً تشهد كثافة مرورية، ويتم اختيار تلك المواقع بناء على دراسة من قبل لجنة مرورية، بينما كانت الأولوية لـ«ميدان أبحر» نظراً لأنه يعد من أهم المواقع، ومدخل لأبحر الشمالية.

وأكد أن المجسمات في «ميدان أبحر» ستتم إزاحتها في الناحية الشمالية، ثم المحافظة عليها بعد صيانتها وترميمها، وبالنسبة لجسر الملك سعود، سيكون هناك تطوير يشمل طريق الملك سعود إضافة إلى عدد من التقاطعات التي تشهد كثافة مرورية.