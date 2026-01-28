أمانة جدة لـ «عكاظ»: نعمل على 26 موقعاً تشهد كثافة مرورية في المحافظة

The Director of Communications and spokesperson for the Jeddah Municipality, Mohammed Al-Buqami, revealed to "Okaz" the main updates regarding the "Abhur Square" project, known as "Camel Square." He stated that what is happening is the development of intersections, as "Abhur Square" is one of the most famous squares and experiences heavy traffic. There will be the removal of the square and the establishment of an intersection and traffic signals.

He added: We are working on implementing the traffic solutions project to improve road quality and enhance its efficiency as part of the Quality of Life initiatives, as well as to enhance traffic safety in several locations in Jeddah, including "Abhur Square," which witnesses the convergence of 5 main streets and high density.

Al-Buqami explained that the project targets 26 locations experiencing heavy traffic, and these locations are selected based on a study conducted by a traffic committee, while "Abhur Square" was prioritized due to its significance as one of the most important sites and an entrance to North Abhur.

He confirmed that the sculptures in "Abhur Square" will be relocated to the northern side and will be preserved after maintenance and restoration. As for King Saud Bridge, there will be developments that include King Saud Road in addition to several intersections that experience heavy traffic.