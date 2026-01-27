Serious events have unfolded in the past few hours as a wave of testimonies and posts accusing a prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader, who has fled to the United States, of committing acts of harassment and sexual extortion against women within the group's circle, in one of the most controversial cases within the organization.

According to what has been circulated, the accusations target Ahmed Abdel-Baset Mohamed, the former spokesperson for the specialized committees, who has been sentenced to death in Egypt in the military case known as "the specialized cells of the organization."

"Humanitarian Aid"... A Cover for Exploitation

Matching testimonies indicate that the fugitive leader exploited the difficult humanitarian conditions of the wives and daughters of the group's prisoners, claiming to provide financial support and humanitarian assistance, before this support allegedly turned into a tool for pressure and entrapment, leading to harassment and sexual extortion. These incidents reveal a systematic pattern of exploitation targeting the most vulnerable groups, in stark contrast to the human rights slogans the organization raises in its public discourse.

Public Incitement and Moral Accusations

These leaks come at a time when the accused continues his incitement activities through social media platforms from abroad, promoting a "human rights" discourse against several regimes and countries, while women's testimonies have sparked heavy moral accusations that completely contradict this discourse. Sarah Mahany: Concealment and Protection for the Accused. For her part, Sarah Mahany revealed, through a post on "Facebook," that the women who were subjected to harassment and extortion turned to the group seeking protection, but were surprised by attempts to contain the issue and cover it up. She explained that the involved party was treated as "a person affiliated with them," and any attempt to stop what was happening was met with phrases like: "This is not the time" or "Let's keep it quiet." She added that an internal investigation was indeed opened, but it did not lead to any real actions, and the accused continued to enjoy protection and influence. She confirmed that the victims only sought their rights, but they faced skepticism and accusations on the grounds that the accused is "a prominent figure," noting that the fear of "scandal" was the constant justification for closing the file. A Call to Break the Silence. Mahany directed a direct message to every wife, sister, or daughter of a former detainee who has faced similar violations, urging them not to remain silent, while affirming her understanding of the fear and psychological pressure, but she emphasized that silence is "harsh and humiliating." She pointed out the possibility of giving testimonies without revealing identities, while providing evidence of the incidents through messages or recordings, confirming her readiness to publish the testimonies while concealing the victims' identities to protect them from any harm.

Nasima Al-Khatib: Repeated Testimonies and Concealed Results

For her part, Nasima Al-Khatib published a lengthy post revealing that she received multiple testimonies from women whose relatives have been sentenced to prison, confirming that they were subjected to attempts of exploitation and sexual extortion by the same individual. Al-Khatib stated that the accused claimed to provide humanitarian and material support, before making – according to the testimonies – sexual demands, and upon refusal, he resorted to psychological pressure, threats, and mistreatment, exploiting the harsh living conditions.

She added that a previous investigation was opened into similar incidents, but its results were "concealed," before the repetition and consistency of the testimonies prompted the victims to break the silence barrier, confirming that the accused resides in the United States and not within Egypt. A Repeated Pattern and Moral Collapse. These testimonies reveal a repeated pattern within certain circles of the Muslim Brotherhood, where humanitarian and human rights slogans are used as a cover for unethical practices, which has previously been warned about by defectors and researchers in the organization's affairs. Ahmed Abdel-Baset Mohamed is considered one of the leaders involved in planning and logistical support for the armed specialized cells, and he has been sentenced to death after being convicted in cases related to terrorism and targeting state institutions. The coincidence of these accusations with the increasing exposure of the fleeing Brotherhood leaders abroad reflects a state of disintegration and moral and organizational collapse within the group, amid the recurrence of corruption and exploitation incidents in various forms.