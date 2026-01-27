تكشّفت خلال الساعات الماضية وقائع خطيرة بعدما اجتاحت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي موجة من الشهادات والتدوينات التي تتهم قياديًا إخوانيًا بارزًا، هاربًا إلى الولايات المتحدة، بارتكاب وقائع تحرش وابتزاز جنسي بحق نساء من داخل محيط الجماعة، في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل داخل صفوف التنظيم.

وبحسب ما تم تداوله، فإن الاتهامات تطال أحمد عبد الباسط محمد، المتحدث السابق باسم اللجان النوعية، والصادر بحقه ، في مصر ،حكم نهائي بالإعدام في القضية العسكرية المعروفة بـ«الخلايا النوعية للتنظيم».

«المساعدات الإنسانية».. غطاء للاستغلال

تفيد الشهادات المتطابقة بأن القيادي الهارب استغل الأوضاع الإنسانية الصعبة لزوجات وبنات سجناء الجماعة، متذرعًا بتقديم دعم مالي ومساعدات إنسانية، قبل أن يتحول هذا الدعم – وفق الاتهامات – إلى أداة للضغط والاستدراج، وصولًا إلى التحرش والابتزاز الجنسي. وتكشف هذه الوقائع عن نمط استغلال ممنهج، استهدف الفئات الأكثر هشاشة، في تناقض صارخ مع الشعارات الحقوقية التي يرفعها التنظيم في خطابه العلني.

تحريض علني واتهامات أخلاقية

وتأتي هذه التسريبات في وقت يواصل فيه المتهم نشاطه التحريضي عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي من الخارج، مروّجًا لخطاب «حقوقي» ضد عدد من الأنظمة والدول، في الوقت الذي فجّرت فيه الشهادات النسائية اتهامات أخلاقية ثقيلة تتناقض كليًا مع هذا الخطاب. سارة مهني: تستر وحماية للمتهم من جانبها، كشفت سارة مهني، عبر تدوينة على «فيسبوك»، أن السيدات اللاتي تعرضن للتحرش والابتزاز لجأن إلى الجماعة طلبًا للحماية، لكنهن فوجئن بمحاولات احتواء القضية والتستر عليها. وأوضحت أن المتورط جرى التعامل معه باعتباره «شخصًا محسوبًا عليهم»، وأن أي محاولة لإيقاف ما يحدث كانت تُقابل بعبارات من قبيل: «ده مش وقته» أو «نسكّت الموضوع». وأضافت أن تحقيقًا داخليًا فُتح بالفعل، لكنه لم يُفضِ إلى أي إجراءات حقيقية، وظل المتهم يتمتع بالحماية والنفوذ. وأكدت أن الضحايا لم يطالبن سوى بحقوقهن، لكنهن تعرضن للتشكيك والاتهام بدعوى أن المتهم «شخصية كبيرة»، مشيرة إلى أن الخوف من «الفضيحة» كان المبرر الدائم لإغلاق الملف. دعوة لكسر الصمت ووجّهت مهني رسالة مباشرة إلى كل زوجة أو أخت أو ابنة معتقل أو معتقلة سابقة تعرضت لانتهاكات مماثلة، داعية إياهن إلى عدم الصمت، ومؤكدة تفهمها لحالة الخوف والضغط النفسي، لكنها شددت على أن السكوت «قاسٍ ومهين». وأشارت إلى إمكانية الإدلاء بالشهادات دون الكشف عن الهوية، مع تقديم ما يثبت الوقائع من رسائل أو تسجيلات أو أدلة، مؤكدة استعدادها لنشر الشهادات مع إخفاء هوية الضحايا حمايةً لهن من أي أذى.

نسمة الخطيب: شهادات متكررة ونتائج مطموسة

بدورها، نشرت نسمة الخطيب تدوينة مطولة كشفت فيها عن تلقيها شهادات متعددة لنساء من أهالي محكوم عليهم بالسجن، أكدن تعرضهن لمحاولات استغلال وابتزاز جنسي من الشخص ذاته. وقالت الخطيب إن المتهم كان يدّعي تقديم دعم إنساني ومادي، قبل أن يطرح – بحسب الشهادات – مطالب ذات طابع جنسي، وعند الرفض كان يلجأ إلى الضغط النفسي والتهديد وسوء المعاملة، مستغلًا الظروف المعيشية القاسية.

وأضافت أن تحقيقًا سابقًا فُتح في وقائع مشابهة، لكن نتائجه جرى «طمسها»، قبل أن يدفع تكرار الشهادات وتطابقها المتضررات إلى كسر حاجز الصمت، مؤكدة أن المتهم مقيم في الولايات المتحدة وليس داخل مصر. نمط متكرر وانهيار أخلاقي تكشف هذه الشهادات عن نمط متكرر داخل بعض دوائر تنظيم الإخوان، حيث تُستخدم الشعارات الإنسانية والحقوقية كغطاء لممارسات لا أخلاقية، وهو ما سبق أن حذر منه منشقون وباحثون في شؤون التنظيم. ويُعد أحمد عبد الباسط محمد من القيادات المتورطة في التخطيط والدعم اللوجستي للخلايا النوعية المسلحة، وقد صدر بحقه حكم بالإعدام بعد إدانته في قضايا تتعلق بالإرهاب واستهداف مؤسسات الدولة. ويعكس تزامن هذه الاتهامات مع الانكشاف المتزايد لقيادات الإخوان الهاربة بالخارج حالة من التفكك والانهيار الأخلاقي والتنظيمي داخل الجماعة، في ظل تكرار وقائع الفساد والاستغلال بمختلف أشكاله.