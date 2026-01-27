تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور مسعود بزشکيان.
وفي بداية الاتصال أوضح الرئيس الإيراني مستجدات الأوضاع في إيران، واستعرض جهود الحكومة الإيرانية في هذا الشأن، كما استعرض مستجدات المباحثات بشأن الملف النووي.
من جانبه أكد ولي العهد خلال الاتصال على موقف المملكة في احترام سيادة الجمهورية الإيرانية الإسلامية، وأن المملكة لن تسمح باستخدام أجوائها أو أراضيها في أي أعمال عسكرية ضد الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، أو أي هجمات من أي جهة كانت، بغض النظر عن وجهتها.
كما أكد ولي العهد دعم المملكة لأي جهود من شأنها حل الخلافات بالحوار، بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
من جهته أعرب الرئيس الإيراني عن شكره للمملكة على موقفها الثابت في احترام سيادة الجمهورية الإيرانية الإسلامية وس…