Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

At the beginning of the call, the Iranian president clarified the latest developments in Iran and reviewed the efforts of the Iranian government in this regard, as well as the updates on the negotiations concerning the nuclear file.

For his part, the Crown Prince emphasized during the call the Kingdom's position in respecting the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that the Kingdom will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any attacks from any party, regardless of their direction.

The Crown Prince also affirmed the Kingdom's support for any efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue, which would enhance security and stability in the region.

For his part, the Iranian president expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom for its steadfast position in respecting the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the integrity of its territory, and he appreciated the role played by the Crown Prince in efforts and endeavors to achieve security and stability in the region.