رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم في الرياض.

وفي بداية الجلسة؛ أطلع ولي العهد، مجلس الوزراء على مضمون الرسالة التي تلقاها من ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، وتتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين.

وتابع المجلس إثر ذلك التطورات الراهنة على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، مجددًا التزام المملكة العربية السعودية بدعم مهمة مجلس السلام في غزة بوصفه هيئة انتقالية لإنهاء النزاع في القطاع وإعادة التعمير؛ بما يُمهد لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار لدول المنطقة وشعوبها.

وفي الشأن المحلي، وافق مجلس الوزراء، في جلسته، على نظام حقوق المؤلف.


المملكة تستضيف الاجتماع الدولي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي

وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء أشاد بمضامين مشاركة وفد المملكة في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بدافوس؛ التي أبرزت التقدم في مستهدفات (رؤية المملكة 2030)، وما تشتمل عليه المبادرات النوعية الداعمة لتشكيل مستقبل الاقتصاد العالمي، وتحفيز الابتكار من خلال تعزيز الحوار الدولي والعمل متعدد الأطراف اللذين يسهمان في ترسيخ الاستقرار والازدهار عالميًا.

ورحّب المجلس باستضافة المملكة الاجتماع الدولي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي حول التعاون والنمو المقرر عقده يومي 22 و23 أبريل القادم؛ التي تأتي ترسيخًا لمكانتها في تعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي ودعم جسور التواصل بين الاقتصادات المتقدمة والنامية لمواجهة التحديات العالمية المشتركة.


«سلمان للإغاثة» يدشن 422 مشروعاً حول العالم

وثمّن مجلس الوزراء، رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، النسخة الثالثة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل المنعقد في الرياض، بمشاركة رفيعة المستوى من مختلف دول العالم ومنظماته، مشيدًا بما اشتمل عليه المؤتمر من توقيع اتفاقيات ومذكرات تفاهم لتمكين القوى العاملة وتوظيف التقنيات المتقدمة والذكاء الاصطناعي وبناء منظومات مستدامة تدعم النمو محليًا وعالميًا.

وبين أن المجلس نوّه بتدشين مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية خطته لعام 2026م التي تشمل 422 مشروعًا إنسانيًا في مختلف أنحاء العالم، معززًا بذلك ريادة المملكة دوليًا في هذا المجال، ومجسدًا نهجها الراسخ المستمد من مبادئ الدين الإسلامي الحنيف في تقديم العون والمساعدة للمتضررين والمنكوبين.


رفع نسبة تملك المواطنين للمساكن إلى 66.2%

واستعرض مجلس الوزراء عددًا من التقارير حول المشاريع والبرامج المنجزة والجاري تنفيذها ضمن مسيرة التنمية الشاملة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، لا سيما المتعلقة بتطوير البنية التحتية، وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.

وقدّر المجلس تحقيق برنامج الإسكان خطوات متسارعة في رفع نسبة تملك المواطنين للمساكن إلى 66.2% بنهاية عام 2025م، مع وصول عدد المستفيدين من الدعم السكني إلى أكثر من مليون مستفيد، ضمن ما توليه الدولة من أولوية لهذا القطاع وتمكينه من بلوغ المستهدفات الوطنية.

وأكد المجلس أن اختيار أكثر من 700 شركة عالمية المملكة العربية السعودية مقرًا إقليميًا لها؛ يجسد ما تحقق في البنية التحتية ومستوى الخدمات التقنية وبيئة قطاعات الأعمال، ويعكس جاذبية الاقتصاد السعودي وآفاقه المستقبلية الرحبة.

وعدّ المجلس افتتاح التوسعة الجديدة لمطار الملك خالد الدولي في الرياض وتدشين مطار الجوف الدولي؛ رافدين مهمين لتوسيع الربط الجوي وتحسين تجربة المسافرين ومواكبة الحراك الاقتصادي والتنموي؛ تنفيذًا لبرنامج الطيران المدني المنبثق من الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية وفق (رؤية المملكة 2030).


قرارات:

واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انـتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


- تفويض وزير الطاقة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب التركي في شأن مشروع اتفاقية حكومية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة الجمهورية التركية بشأن مشاريع محطات الطاقة المتجددة، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير الداخلية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب التركي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الدفاع المدني والحماية المدنية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية تركيا، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير الخارجية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الترينيدادي والتوباغي في شأن مشروع اتفاقية عامة للتعاون بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية ترينيداد وتوباغو، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب البنغلاديشي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الزراعة في جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية للتعاون في المجالات المتعلقة بقطاع النخيل والتمور، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة الجمهورية التركية للتعاون في مجال الخدمات الاجتماعية.


- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المغربية حول التشجيع والحماية المتبادلة للاستثمارات.


- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية عامة للتعاون بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية إستونيا.


- قيام الهيئة السعودية للمراجعين الداخليين بالتباحث مع معهد المراجعين الداخليين في المملكة المتحدة ومعهد نيويورك للمراجعين الداخليين في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في شأن مشروعي مذكرتي تفاهم بين الهيئة والمعهدين للتعاون في مجال المراجعة الداخلية والحوكمة والمخاطر والالتزام، والتوقيع عليهما.


- الموافقة على مشاريع اتفاقيات بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومات منغوليا وسانت لوسيا وجمهوريات الجزائر الديمقراطية الشعبية ولاتفيا وساو تومي وبرينسيب الديمقراطية وجنوب أفريقيا في مجال خدمات النقل الجوي.


- الموافقة على نظام حقوق المؤلف.


- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية للهيئة العامة للموانئ، ووكالتي: (الفضاء السعودية، والأنباء السعودية)، لعامين ماليين سابقين.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، وهيئتي: (تطوير محافظة جدة، وتطوير ينبع وأملج والوجه وضباء).


تعيينات وترقيات:

تعيين الدكتور/ محمد بن يحيى الزهراني، والدكتور/ عيسى بن حسن الأنصاري، والدكتور/ فهد بن أحمد الحربي، والدكتور/ هشام بن جميل برديسي، والدكتور/ هاني بن محمد الزيد، والدكتورة/ موضي بنت محمد الجامع، أعضاءً في مجلس إدارة المركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني.


- الموافقة على تعيين وترقيات إلى المرتبتين (الخامسة عشرة) و(الرابعة عشرة) ووظيفة (وزير مفوض)، وذلك على النحو الآتي:


تعيين فهد بن سعد بن شريان الدوسري على وظيفة (وكيل إمارة منطقة) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بإمارة منطقة نجران.


ترقية فواز بن عبدالله بن غانم الغانم إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أعمال) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية.


ترقية محمد بن مقعد بن محمد الحربي إلى وظيفة (مدير عام) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بقوات أمن المنشآت.


ترقية فيصل بن محمد بن صقر الروقي إلى وظيفة (أمين مجلس خبير) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بإمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة.


ترقية محمد بن سعد بن عوض الغوازي القحطاني إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) بوزارة الخارجية.


ترقية ماجد بن علي بن محمد الزويمل إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) بوزارة الخارجية.