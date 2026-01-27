The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.

At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Council of Ministers on the content of the message he received from the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, regarding the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The Council then followed the current developments on the regional and international fronts, reaffirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting the peace mission in Gaza as a transitional body to end the conflict in the sector and facilitate reconstruction; paving the way for achieving security and stability for the countries of the region and their peoples.

On the local front, the Council of Ministers approved, in its session, the Copyright Law.



The Kingdom Hosts the International Meeting of the World Economic Forum

Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari explained in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council of Ministers praised the contents of the participation of the Kingdom's delegation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos; which highlighted the progress in the targets of (Vision 2030), and the qualitative initiatives supporting the shaping of the future of the global economy, and stimulating innovation through enhancing international dialogue and multilateral cooperation that contribute to establishing global stability and prosperity.

The Council welcomed the Kingdom's hosting of the international meeting of the World Economic Forum on cooperation and growth scheduled to be held on April 22 and 23; which reinforces its position in promoting economic stability and supporting communication bridges between advanced and developing economies to face common global challenges.



"Salman for Relief" Launches 422 Projects Worldwide

The Council of Ministers appreciated the sponsorship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of the third edition of the International Labor Market Conference held in Riyadh, with high-level participation from various countries and organizations around the world, praising the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed at the conference to empower the workforce and employ advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, and build sustainable systems that support growth locally and globally.

It noted that the Council highlighted the launch of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work's plan for 2026, which includes 422 humanitarian projects around the world, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's international leadership in this field and embodying its steadfast approach derived from the principles of the noble Islamic religion in providing aid and assistance to the affected and disaster-stricken.



Raising the Home Ownership Rate of Citizens to 66.2%

The Council of Ministers reviewed a number of reports on completed and ongoing projects and programs within the comprehensive development journey in various regions of the Kingdom, particularly those related to infrastructure development and enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors.

The Council estimated that the Housing Program has made rapid strides in raising the home ownership rate of citizens to 66.2% by the end of 2025, with the number of beneficiaries of housing support reaching over one million, as part of the state's prioritization of this sector and enabling it to achieve national targets.

The Council affirmed that the selection of more than 700 global companies to establish their regional headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reflects the achievements in infrastructure, the level of technical services, and the business environment, and reflects the attractiveness of the Saudi economy and its broad future prospects.

The Council considered the opening of the new expansion of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and the inauguration of Al-Jouf International Airport as important contributors to expanding air connectivity, improving the travel experience, and keeping pace with economic and developmental activity; in implementation of the Civil Aviation Program stemming from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in accordance with (Vision 2030).



Decisions:

The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, as well as what was concluded by both the Councils of Political and Security Affairs, and Economic Affairs and Development, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers regarding them, and the Council concluded the following:



- Authorizing the Minister of Energy - or his representative - to negotiate with the Turkish side regarding a draft governmental agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Turkey regarding renewable energy projects, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Turkish side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Turkey, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Foreign Affairs - or his representative - to negotiate with the Trinidadian and Tobagonian side regarding a draft general agreement for cooperation between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture - or his representative - to negotiate with the Bangladeshi side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Agriculture in the People's Republic of Bangladesh for cooperation in areas related to the palm and dates sector, and to sign it.



- Approving a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Turkey for cooperation in the field of social services.



- Approving a draft agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Morocco regarding the encouragement and mutual protection of investments.



- Approving a draft general agreement for cooperation between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Estonia.



- Directing the Saudi Authority for Internal Auditors to negotiate with the Institute of Internal Auditors in the United Kingdom and the New York Institute of Internal Auditors in the United States regarding two draft memoranda of understanding between the Authority and the two institutes for cooperation in the field of internal auditing, governance, risk, and compliance, and to sign them.



- Approving draft agreements between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the governments of Mongolia, Saint Lucia, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Latvia, the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, and South Africa in the field of air transport services.



- Approving the Copyright Law.



- Approving the final accounts of the General Authority for Ports, and the two agencies: (Saudi Space, and Saudi News), for the previous two financial years.



- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the agenda of the Council of Ministers, including annual reports for the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and the two authorities: (Jeddah Development, and the development of Yanbu, Umluj, Al-Wajh, and Duba).



Appointments and Promotions:

Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Zahrani, Dr. Issa bin Hassan Al-Ansari, Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, Dr. Hisham bin Jamil Bardisi, Dr. Hani bin Mohammed Al-Zaid, and Dr. Maudi bint Mohammed Al-Jama'a were appointed as members of the Board of Directors of the National Center for E-Learning.



- Approving appointments and promotions to the ranks of (fifteenth) and (fourteenth) and the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary), as follows:



Appointment of Fahd bin Saad bin Sharyan Al-Dosari to the position of (Deputy Emir of the Region) at the rank of (fifteenth) in the Emirate of Najran.



Promotion of Fawaz bin Abdullah bin Ghanem Al-Ghanem to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the rank of (fifteenth) in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.



Promotion of Mohammed bin Muqad bin Mohammed Al-Harbi to the position of (General Director) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Security Forces of Facilities.



Promotion of Faisal bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al-Ruqai to the position of (Secretary of the Expert Council) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Emirate of Makkah.



Promotion of Mohammed bin Saad bin Awad Al-Ghawazi Al-Qahtani to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Promotion of Majid bin Ali bin Mohammed Al-Zuwail to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



