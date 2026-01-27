وصلت أمس قافلة إغاثية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية إلى محافظة مأرب، تحمل على متنها (1.440) حقيبة إيوائية و(1.680) خيمة؛ للمساهمة في تلبية الاحتياجات الإنسانية المتزايدة للأسر النازحة إلى المحافظة، وذلك ضمن المرحلة الخامسة من مشروع خطة الطوارئ الإيوائية في اليمن.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتدادًا للدور الإنساني الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ بهدف التخفيف من معاناة النازحين والفئات الأشد ضعفًا في المجتمع اليمني.