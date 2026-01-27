Yesterday, a relief convoy provided by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works arrived in Marib Governorate, carrying (1,440) shelter bags and (1,680) tents; to help meet the increasing humanitarian needs of displaced families in the governorate, as part of the fifth phase of the emergency shelter plan in Yemen.

This assistance comes as an extension of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Center for Relief; aimed at alleviating the suffering of the displaced and the most vulnerable groups in Yemeni society.