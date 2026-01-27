وصلت أمس قافلة إغاثية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية إلى محافظة مأرب، تحمل على متنها (1.440) حقيبة إيوائية و(1.680) خيمة؛ للمساهمة في تلبية الاحتياجات الإنسانية المتزايدة للأسر النازحة إلى المحافظة، وذلك ضمن المرحلة الخامسة من مشروع خطة الطوارئ الإيوائية في اليمن.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتدادًا للدور الإنساني الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ بهدف التخفيف من معاناة النازحين والفئات الأشد ضعفًا في المجتمع اليمني.
Yesterday, a relief convoy provided by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works arrived in Marib Governorate, carrying (1,440) shelter bags and (1,680) tents; to help meet the increasing humanitarian needs of displaced families in the governorate, as part of the fifth phase of the emergency shelter plan in Yemen.
This assistance comes as an extension of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Center for Relief; aimed at alleviating the suffering of the displaced and the most vulnerable groups in Yemeni society.