Weak attendance figures do not match what has been achieved by the Roshan Professional League in terms of attracting global names that reflect the rapid development of Saudi football, allowing it to achieve a historic leap by entering the list of the top 10 leagues in the world based on market value, according to the latest ranking published by the global website "Transfer Market," which specializes in statistics and market values for players and clubs.

The sight of empty stands has become noticeable in local competitions, a scene that was absent in the past, as the fans are the prominent feature of local competitions. However, things have changed, and fans have refrained from attending matches.

The fans' reluctance to attend matches remains a mysterious puzzle, addressed by many news platforms without a real solution. However, the saying "backward we go" dominates the sports scene amid the strange scheduling that Saudi sports competitions are experiencing. We see important and decisive matches in the middle of the week, and others at inappropriate times, such as the last ten days of Ramadan, which witness a shift towards worship and another group towards shopping.

There is no doubt that this strange scheduling is raised season after season, which calls for a review of the scheduling mechanism of the competition and the criteria followed by the competitions management in the Saudi Professional League, especially considering that most of the audience categories are young people and students who cannot attend in the middle of the week if matches end at 11:00 PM; this causes them to be late for sleep, thus affecting them academically.

A number of reasons must be considered to address the weak fan attendance, including the ticket prices set by the clubs, the lack of parking spaces at some stadiums like Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, where fans struggle when attending that venue, the absence of services in the stadiums, and the presence of satellite channels that provide enticing alternatives for fans through broadcasts and analysis that make the audience refrain from going to the stadium.