أرقام حضور جماهيري ضعيفة لا تواكب ما تحقق لدوري روشن للمحترفين من استقطابات وأسماء عالمية عكست التطور المتسارع لكرة القدم السعودية، وجعلته يحقق قفزة تاريخية بدخوله قائمة أقوى 10 دوريات في العالم من حيث القيمة السوقية، بحسب أحدث تصنيف نشره موقع «ترانسفير ماركت» العالمي المتخصص في الإحصاءات والقيم السوقية للاعبين والأندية.

أصبح منظر خلو المدرجات من الجماهير أمراً ملاحظاً في المنافسات المحلية، وهو منظر كان يغيب في أزمنة مضت، فالجماهير هي السمة البارزة في المنافسات المحلية، لكن الأمر تغير والحال تبدل، وعزفت الجماهير عن حضور المباريات.

ولا يزال عزوف الجماهير عن المباريات لغزاً غامضاً، تناولته العديد من المنصات الإخبارية دون حلٍّ على أرض الواقع، غير أن مقولة «للخلف در» تسيطر على المشهد الرياضي في ظل الجدولة الغريبة التي تعيشها المنافسات الرياضية السعودية، فنشاهد مباريات مهمة وحاسمة في وسط الأسبوع، وأخرى في أوقات غير مناسبة كالعشر الأواخر في رمضان، التي تشهد انصرافاً للعبادة وفئة أخرى للأسواق.

ولا شك أن تلك الجدولة الغريبة تثار موسماً بعد الآخر، وهو ما يستدعي النظر لآلية جدولة المسابقة والمعايير التي تسير عليها إدارة المسابقات في رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، خصوصاً إذا علمنا أن أغلب فئات الجماهير هم من فئة الشباب والطلاب، الذين لا يستطيعون الحضور وسط الأسبوع إذا كانت المباريات تنتهي عند الـ11:00 مساءً؛ ما يكون سبباً في تأخرهم عن النوم، وبالتالي التأثير عليهم دراسياً.

جملة من الأسباب التي يجب النظر إليها لمعالجة ضعف الحضور الجماهيري، منها أسعار التذاكر التي يتم طرحها من قبل الأندية، وعدم وجود مواقف للسيارات في بعض الملاعب مثل ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة؛ إذ يعاني الجمهور عند حضوره لتلك المنشأة، وعدم وجود خدمات في الملاعب، ووجود القنوات الفضائية التي توفر المغريات للجماهير من النقل والتحليل التي تجعل المتلقي يعزف عن الذهاب إلى الملعب.