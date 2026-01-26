تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أرقام حضور جماهيري ضعيفة لا تواكب ما تحقق لدوري روشن للمحترفين من استقطابات وأسماء عالمية عكست التطور المتسارع لكرة القدم السعودية، وجعلته يحقق قفزة تاريخية بدخوله قائمة أقوى 10 دوريات في العالم من حيث القيمة السوقية، بحسب أحدث تصنيف نشره موقع «ترانسفير ماركت» العالمي المتخصص في الإحصاءات والقيم السوقية للاعبين والأندية.
أصبح منظر خلو المدرجات من الجماهير أمراً ملاحظاً في المنافسات المحلية، وهو منظر كان يغيب في أزمنة مضت، فالجماهير هي السمة البارزة في المنافسات المحلية، لكن الأمر تغير والحال تبدل، وعزفت الجماهير عن حضور المباريات.
ولا يزال عزوف الجماهير عن المباريات لغزاً غامضاً، تناولته العديد من المنصات الإخبارية دون حلٍّ على أرض الواقع، غير أن مقولة «للخلف در» تسيطر على المشهد الرياضي في ظل الجدولة الغريبة التي تعيشها المنافسات الرياضية السعودية، فنشاهد مباريات مهمة وحاسمة في وسط الأسبوع، وأخرى في أوقات غير مناسبة كالعشر الأواخر في رمضان، التي تشهد انصرافاً للعبادة وفئة أخرى للأسواق.
ولا شك أن تلك الجدولة الغريبة تثار موسماً بعد الآخر، وهو ما يستدعي النظر لآلية جدولة المسابقة والمعايير التي تسير عليها إدارة المسابقات في رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، خصوصاً إذا علمنا أن أغلب فئات الجماهير هم من فئة الشباب والطلاب، الذين لا يستطيعون الحضور وسط الأسبوع إذا كانت المباريات تنتهي عند الـ11:00 مساءً؛ ما يكون سبباً في تأخرهم عن النوم، وبالتالي التأثير عليهم دراسياً.
جملة من الأسباب التي يجب النظر إليها لمعالجة ضعف الحضور الجماهيري، منها أسعار التذاكر التي يتم طرحها من قبل الأندية، وعدم وجود مواقف للسيارات في بعض الملاعب مثل ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة؛ إذ يعاني الجمهور عند حضوره لتلك المنشأة، وعدم وجود خدمات في الملاعب، ووجود القنوات الفضائية التي توفر المغريات للجماهير من النقل والتحليل التي تجعل المتلقي يعزف عن الذهاب إلى الملعب.
Weak attendance figures do not match what has been achieved by the Roshan Professional League in terms of attracting global names that reflect the rapid development of Saudi football, allowing it to achieve a historic leap by entering the list of the top 10 leagues in the world based on market value, according to the latest ranking published by the global website "Transfer Market," which specializes in statistics and market values for players and clubs.
The sight of empty stands has become noticeable in local competitions, a scene that was absent in the past, as the fans are the prominent feature of local competitions. However, things have changed, and fans have refrained from attending matches.
The fans' reluctance to attend matches remains a mysterious puzzle, addressed by many news platforms without a real solution. However, the saying "backward we go" dominates the sports scene amid the strange scheduling that Saudi sports competitions are experiencing. We see important and decisive matches in the middle of the week, and others at inappropriate times, such as the last ten days of Ramadan, which witness a shift towards worship and another group towards shopping.
There is no doubt that this strange scheduling is raised season after season, which calls for a review of the scheduling mechanism of the competition and the criteria followed by the competitions management in the Saudi Professional League, especially considering that most of the audience categories are young people and students who cannot attend in the middle of the week if matches end at 11:00 PM; this causes them to be late for sleep, thus affecting them academically.
A number of reasons must be considered to address the weak fan attendance, including the ticket prices set by the clubs, the lack of parking spaces at some stadiums like Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, where fans struggle when attending that venue, the absence of services in the stadiums, and the presence of satellite channels that provide enticing alternatives for fans through broadcasts and analysis that make the audience refrain from going to the stadium.