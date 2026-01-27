The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, launched the national vaccination campaign against polio for children under the age of five in his office, which is being implemented by the Health Ministry branch in the region, in the presence of the Director General of the Health Ministry branch in Jazan, Dr. Awaji bin Qasim Al-Nami.

During the launch, he was briefed on the campaign's objectives, implementation mechanisms, and the accompanying field and awareness efforts aimed at raising the level of health immunization for children, preventing diseases, and promoting public health.

The Deputy Emir emphasized the importance of supporting preventive programs and enhancing partnerships between relevant entities, which contribute to protecting the community and achieving the health sector's objectives in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

For his part, Dr. Awaji Al-Nami explained that the campaign is part of the national plans of the Ministry of Health; it aims to increase vaccination coverage rates and reach all targeted children in various governorates of the region, urging parents to take the initiative to vaccinate their children.