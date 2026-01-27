دشَّن نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في مكتبه الحملة الوطنية للتطعيم ضد شلل الأطفال للفئة العمرية دون سن الخامسة، التي ينفذها فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة، بحضور مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بجازان الدكتور عواجي بن قاسم النعمي.
واطَّلع خلال التدشين على مستهدفات الحملة وآليات تنفيذها، والجهود الميدانية والتوعوية المصاحبة لها؛ الهادفة إلى رفع مستوى التحصين الصحي للأطفال، والوقاية من الأمراض، وتعزيز الصحة العامة.
وأكَّد نائب أمير المنطقة أهمية دعم البرامج الوقائية، وتعزيز الشراكة بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يُسهم في حماية المجتمع، وتحقيق مستهدفات القطاع الصحي وفق رؤية المملكة 2030.
من جانبه، أوضح الدكتور عواجي النعمي، أن الحملة تأتي ضمن الخطط الوطنية لوزارة الصحة؛ وتهدف إلى رفع نسب التغطية التحصينية، والوصول إلى جميع الأطفال المستهدفين في مختلف محافظات المنطقة، داعيًا أولياء الأمور إلى المبادرة بتطعيم أبنائهم.