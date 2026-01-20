قدم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى روسيا الاتحادية سامي بن محمد السدحان أوراق اعتماده لرئيس روسيا الاتحادية الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، وذلك خلال حفل استقبال أقيم بهذه المناسبة في القصر الرئاسي الكرملين.

ونقل السفير السدحان تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، لرئيس روسيا الاتحادية.

وأشاد رئيس روسيا الاتحادية، في كلمة ألقاها خلال الحفل، بالعلاقات التي تربط المملكة العربية السعودية وروسيا الاتحادية، لافتاً إلى أن شهر فبراير القادم سيكون ذكرى مرور 100 عام على العلاقات السعودية-الروسية.