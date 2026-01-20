The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Russian Federation, Sami bin Mohammed Al-Sudhan, presented his credentials to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, during a reception held on this occasion at the Kremlin presidential palace.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the President of the Russian Federation.

The President of the Russian Federation praised, in a speech delivered during the reception, the relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, noting that next February will mark the 100th anniversary of Saudi-Russian relations.