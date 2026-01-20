The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental regulations for grazing 16 camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of 500 riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent an infringement on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the informant.