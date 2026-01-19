فيصل بن نواف يدشن مطار الجوف الدولي

The Prince of Al-Jawf region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated Al-Jawf International Airport today (Monday) in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, along with the region's sheikhs and dignitaries, at the Al-Jawf Cultural Center in the city of Sakaka. The airport has a capacity of 1.6 million passengers annually.

Prince Faisal bin Nawaf sent a text message to the people of the region saying: "With the support of the wise leadership, we congratulate you, the people of Al-Jawf region, on the opening of the new Al-Jawf International Airport, which will contribute to serving the region and enhancing the experience of travelers and visitors. Your loving Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Al-Jawf region."