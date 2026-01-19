فيصل بن نواف يدشن مطار الجوف الدولي

دشن أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الإثنين) مطار الجوف الدولي، بحضور وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، وشيوخ وأعيان المنطقة، في مركز الجوف الحضاري بمدينة سكاكا، وتبلغ طاقته الاستيعابية 1.6 مليون مسافر سنوياً.
وبعث الأمير فيصل بن نواف رسالة نصية لأهالي المنطقة قال فيها: «بدعم القيادة الرشيدة، نبارك لكم أهالي منطقة الجوف، افتتاح مطار الجوف الدولي الجديد، الذي سيُسهم في خدمة المنطقة، والارتقاء بتجربة المسافرين والزوار لها. محبكم فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز أمير منطقة الجوف».
The Prince of Al-Jawf region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated Al-Jawf International Airport today (Monday) in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, along with the region's sheikhs and dignitaries, at the Al-Jawf Cultural Center in the city of Sakaka. The airport has a capacity of 1.6 million passengers annually.
Prince Faisal bin Nawaf sent a text message to the people of the region saying: "With the support of the wise leadership, we congratulate you, the people of Al-Jawf region, on the opening of the new Al-Jawf International Airport, which will contribute to serving the region and enhancing the experience of travelers and visitors. Your loving Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Al-Jawf region."