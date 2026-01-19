دشن أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الإثنين) مطار الجوف الدولي، بحضور وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، وشيوخ وأعيان المنطقة، في مركز الجوف الحضاري بمدينة سكاكا، وتبلغ طاقته الاستيعابية 1.6 مليون مسافر سنوياً.

فيصل بن نواف يدشن مطار الجوف الدولي
=

وبعث الأمير فيصل بن نواف رسالة نصية لأهالي المنطقة قال فيها: «بدعم القيادة الرشيدة، نبارك لكم أهالي منطقة الجوف، افتتاح مطار الجوف الدولي الجديد، الذي سيُسهم في خدمة المنطقة، والارتقاء بتجربة المسافرين والزوار لها. محبكم فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز أمير منطقة الجوف».