قبضت دوريات الأمن بمحافظة جدة على شخصين أحدهما أساء للذات الإلهية، والآخر وثّق ونشر محتوى مرئياً بذلك.

وأوضح الأمن عبر منصة «X» أنه جرى إيقافهما واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة.