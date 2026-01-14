قبضت دوريات الأمن بمحافظة جدة على شخصين أحدهما أساء للذات الإلهية، والآخر وثّق ونشر محتوى مرئياً بذلك.
وأوضح الأمن عبر منصة «X» أنه جرى إيقافهما واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة.
قبضت دوريات الأمن بمحافظة جدة على شخصين أحدهما أساء للذات الإلهية، والآخر وثّق ونشر محتوى مرئياً بذلك.
وأوضح الأمن عبر منصة «X» أنه جرى إيقافهما واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة.
The security patrols in Jeddah Governorate arrested two individuals, one of whom insulted the divine essence, and the other documented and published visual content related to it.
The security authorities clarified via the "X" platform that they have been detained and legal procedures have been taken against them, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.