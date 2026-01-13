دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر، وتجنب الاقتراب من المخاطر المحتملة من نواتج الأمطار، كالسيول المنقولة والمستنقعات المائية والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمع السيول وعدم المخاطرة بعبورها.
وحذرت من التنزه حول مجاري السيول أو المستنقعات المائية أو السباحة فيها كونها أماكن غير مناسبة لذلك، وتشكل خطورة كبيرة، مع أهمية تفعيل دور الأسرة التوعوي في المحافظة على سلامة الأطفال وإبعادهم عن الأماكن الخطرة أثناء الرحلات البرية.
وأشارت المديرية إلى أهمية اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and vigilance, urging people to avoid approaching potential hazards from rain outcomes, such as flash floods and waterlogged areas, and to stay away from places where floods accumulate and not to risk crossing them.
It warned against recreational activities around flood channels or waterlogged areas or swimming in them, as these are unsuitable places and pose significant dangers, emphasizing the importance of activating the family's role in raising awareness to ensure the safety of children and keeping them away from hazardous areas during outdoor trips.
The directorate pointed out the importance of following safety guidelines and instructions announced through various media and social media platforms, and contacting the numbers (911) in the regions of Riyadh, Mecca, Medina, and the Eastern Province, and (998) in other areas of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.