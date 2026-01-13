The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and vigilance, urging people to avoid approaching potential hazards from rain outcomes, such as flash floods and waterlogged areas, and to stay away from places where floods accumulate and not to risk crossing them.

It warned against recreational activities around flood channels or waterlogged areas or swimming in them, as these are unsuitable places and pose significant dangers, emphasizing the importance of activating the family's role in raising awareness to ensure the safety of children and keeping them away from hazardous areas during outdoor trips.

The directorate pointed out the importance of following safety guidelines and instructions announced through various media and social media platforms, and contacting the numbers (911) in the regions of Riyadh, Mecca, Medina, and the Eastern Province, and (998) in other areas of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.