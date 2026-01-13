دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر، وتجنب الاقتراب من المخاطر المحتملة من نواتج الأمطار، كالسيول المنقولة والمستنقعات المائية والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمع السيول وعدم المخاطرة بعبورها.

وحذرت من التنزه حول مجاري السيول أو المستنقعات المائية أو السباحة فيها كونها أماكن غير مناسبة لذلك، وتشكل خطورة كبيرة، مع أهمية تفعيل دور الأسرة التوعوي في المحافظة على سلامة الأطفال وإبعادهم عن الأماكن الخطرة أثناء الرحلات البرية.

وأشارت المديرية إلى أهمية اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.