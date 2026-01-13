ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيمًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة من الجنسية الهندية، لاستغلاله الرواسب في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط معدة تستخدم في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.