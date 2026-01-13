The special forces for environmental security apprehended a resident of Indian nationality who violated environmental regulations by exploiting sediments in the Medina area, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces clarified that a piece of equipment used for dredging and transporting soil was seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife at the numbers (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.