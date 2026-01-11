وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس، 402 قسيمة شرائية تُمكّن المستفيد من شراء الكسوة الشتوية بحسب اختياره من المتاجر المعتمدة في مناطق صيدا وطرابلس وزحلة وبيروت بجمهورية لبنان، استفاد منها 402 فرد من الأيتام وذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة والأسر الأكثر حاجةً من اللاجئين السوريين والفلسطينيين والمجتمع المستضيف، ضمن المرحلة الرابعة من مشروع توزيع الكسوة الشتوية في لبنان (كنف - 4) للعام 2026.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمواجهة موجة البرد القارس مع قدوم فصل الشتاء.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 402 shopping vouchers yesterday, allowing beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing of their choice from approved stores in the areas of Sidon, Tripoli, Zahle, and Beirut in the Republic of Lebanon. This benefited 402 individuals, including orphans, people with disabilities, and the most needy families among Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community, as part of the fourth phase of the winter clothing distribution project in Lebanon (Kanaf - 4) for the year 2026.
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to combat the harsh cold wave with the arrival of winter.