وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس، 402 قسيمة شرائية تُمكّن المستفيد من شراء الكسوة الشتوية بحسب اختياره من المتاجر المعتمدة في مناطق صيدا وطرابلس وزحلة وبيروت بجمهورية لبنان، استفاد منها 402 فرد من الأيتام وذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة والأسر الأكثر حاجةً من اللاجئين السوريين والفلسطينيين والمجتمع المستضيف، ضمن المرحلة الرابعة من مشروع توزيع الكسوة الشتوية في لبنان (كنف - 4) للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمواجهة موجة البرد القارس مع قدوم فصل الشتاء.