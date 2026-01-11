The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 402 shopping vouchers yesterday, allowing beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing of their choice from approved stores in the areas of Sidon, Tripoli, Zahle, and Beirut in the Republic of Lebanon. This benefited 402 individuals, including orphans, people with disabilities, and the most needy families among Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community, as part of the fourth phase of the winter clothing distribution project in Lebanon (Kanaf - 4) for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to combat the harsh cold wave with the arrival of winter.