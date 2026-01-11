Continuing to implement the directives of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Emir of the Al-Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, handed over the ownership documents of residential units to beneficiaries from deserving families in the region, as part of the generous donation provided by the Crown Prince amounting to one billion riyals from his personal funds.

In implementation of the Crown Prince's directive to complete these qualitative housing projects within a record time not exceeding 12 months, and to execute them through national manpower and companies, efforts were made to select residential units in the Al-Qassim region that meet the highest technical specifications and quality of life standards. This achievement reflects the Crown Prince's aspirations to create a safe and sustainable housing environment for deserving families.



The Emir of the Al-Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for this unsurprising generosity, affirming that the "Jood Housing" platform has today become a symbol of national solidarity thanks to this generous support, which reinforces the values of giving and reflects the leadership's approach in prioritizing the welfare of citizens and their housing stability.



The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan," Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Emir of the Al-Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, for his support and empowerment, which contributed to the completion of all phases of the project in the region in record time.