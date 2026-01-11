استمراراً لتنفيذ توجيهات ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، سلّم أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة، ضمن التبرّع السخي الذي قدّمه ولي العهد بمبلغ مليار ريال من نفقته الخاصة.

وإنفاذاً لتوجيه ولي العهد القاضي بضرورة إنجاز هذه المشروعات السكنية النوعية خلال فترة قياسية لا تتجاوز 12 شهراً، وتنفيذها عبر سواعد وشركات وطنية، عملت مؤسسة سكن على اختيار وحدات سكنية في منطقة القصيم تطابق أعلى المواصفات الفنية ومعايير جودة الحياة، ويعكس هذا الإنجاز تطلعات ولي العهد في إيجاد بيئة سكنية آمنة ومستدامة للأسر المستحقة.

ورفع أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز شكره لولي العهد على هذا السخاء غير المستغرب، مؤكداً أن منصة «جود الإسكان» أصبحت اليوم رمزاً للتكافل الوطني بفضل هذا الدعم الكريم، الذي يرسّخ قيم العطاء، ويعكس نهج القيادة في جعل رفاهية المواطن واستقراره السكني في مقدمة الأولويات.

وقدّم وزير البلديات والإسكان، رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن»، ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، شكره وامتنانه لأمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمه وتمكينه، الذي أسهم في إنجاز جميع مراحل المشروع بالمنطقة في وقت قياسي.