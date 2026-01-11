أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في القحمة بمنطقة عسير مقيمين من الجنسية المصرية تعطلت واسطتهما البحرية في عرض البحر، وتم تقديم المساعدة لهما.

وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالالتزام بإرشادات السلامة البحرية والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.