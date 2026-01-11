The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Al-Qahma, Asir region, rescued two residents of Egyptian nationality whose boat had malfunctioned in open sea, and assistance was provided to them.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines and to ensure the safety of marine vessels before sailing, and to contact the numbers (911) in the Mecca, Medina, and Eastern regions, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas to request assistance in emergency situations.