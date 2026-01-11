أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في القحمة بمنطقة عسير مقيمين من الجنسية المصرية تعطلت واسطتهما البحرية في عرض البحر، وتم تقديم المساعدة لهما.
وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالالتزام بإرشادات السلامة البحرية والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.
The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Al-Qahma, Asir region, rescued two residents of Egyptian nationality whose boat had malfunctioned in open sea, and assistance was provided to them.
The General Directorate of Border Guard urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines and to ensure the safety of marine vessels before sailing, and to contact the numbers (911) in the Mecca, Medina, and Eastern regions, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas to request assistance in emergency situations.