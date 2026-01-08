The Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, concluded his visit to the Al-Ahsa Governorate today (Thursday), during which he inaugurated a number of major development projects, by visiting several dignitaries and residents of the governorate, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, the Governor of Al-Ahsa.

During the visits, the Emir of the Eastern Province met with the residents of Al-Ahsa Governorate, discussing various topics related to the governorate, and listened to their opinions, suggestions, and aspirations, reflecting His Highness's commitment to hearing from the residents, understanding their needs, and knowing what could contribute to supporting the development process and enhancing the quality of services provided in various fields.

The Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized that Al-Ahsa Governorate receives significant attention due to its developmental, economic, and social components, as well as its historical and cultural significance. He pointed out that the ongoing implementation of development and service projects and initiatives aims to meet the needs of the residents and improve the level of services, in line with the directives of the leadership and its commitment to achieving balanced development in various regions of the Kingdom.

The Emir of the Eastern Province noted the rapid developmental movement taking place in Al-Ahsa Governorate, affirming that the achievements realized are the result of collaborative efforts between government entities, participation from the private sector, and contributions from the non-profit sector, in a model that reflects the integration between various sectors, and what this integration achieves in terms of unifying efforts and maximizing developmental impact. His Highness stressed the importance of continuing coordination and integration among the relevant entities to achieve aspirations.

The visit of the Emir of the Eastern Province to Al-Ahsa Governorate came as part of the ongoing interest and follow-up on projects in the region's governorates, and to review the achievements that contribute to improving the quality of life and enhancing the efficiency of services.