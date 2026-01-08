اختتم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الخميس)، زيارته لمحافظة الأحساء، التي دشّن خلالها عددًا من المشاريع التنموية الكبرى، بزيارة عددٍ من أعيان المحافظة وأهاليها، يرافقه صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، محافظ الأحساء.

وخلال الزيارات، التقى أمير المنطقة الشرقية أهالي محافظة الأحساء، وناقش معهم عددًا من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالمحافظة، واستمع إلى آرائهم ومقترحاتهم وتطلعاتهم، حرصًا من سموه على الاستماع إلى الأهالي، والوقوف على احتياجاتهم، ومعرفة ما من شأنه الإسهام في دعم مسيرة التنمية، وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة في مختلف المجالات.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن محافظة الأحساء تحظى باهتمامٍ بالغ لما تمتلكه من مقومات تنموية واقتصادية واجتماعية، وما تمثله من مكانة تاريخية وثقافية، مشيرًا إلى أن ما يجري تنفيذه من مشاريع ومبادرات تنموية وخدمية يهدف إلى تلبية احتياجات الأهالي وتحسين مستوى الخدمات، إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة وحرصها على تحقيق التنمية المتوازنة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

ونوّه أمير المنطقة الشرقية بما تشهده محافظة الأحساء من حراك تنموي متسارع، مؤكدًا أن ما تحقق من منجزات يأتي ثمرة لتضافر الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية، ومشاركة القطاع الخاص، وإسهام القطاع غير الربحي، في نموذج يعكس التكامل القائم بين مختلف القطاعات، وما يحققه هذا التكامل من توحيد للجهود وتعظيم للأثر التنموي، مشدداً سموه على أهمية استمرار التنسيق والتكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، لتحقيق التطلعات.

وجاءت زيارة أمير المنطقة الشرقية لمحافظة الأحساء في إطار الاهتمام المتواصل ومتابعة المشاريع في محافظات المنطقة، والاطلاع على ما تحقق من منجزات تسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات.