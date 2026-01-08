The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, met today (Thursday) in Nicosia with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr. Konstantinos Kombos.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them in various fields, and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Cyprus, Fawaz bin Abdulrahman Al-Shubeili.