التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي في نيقوسيا اليوم (الخميس)، وزير خارجية جمهورية قبرص الدكتور كونستانتينوس كومبوس.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، وتبادل وجهات النظر حول الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية قبرص فواز بن عبدالرحمن الشبيلي.