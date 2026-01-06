حذّرت النيابة العامة عبر حسابها الرسمي في منصة X من جريمة التحرّش الإلكتروني، مؤكدة أن كل قول أو فعل أو إشارة ذات مدلول جنسي تصدر من شخص تجاه أي شخص آخر، وتمس جسده أو عرضه أو تخدش حياءه، تُعد جريمة يُجرّمها النظام.
وأوضحت النيابة أن جريمة التحرّش تشمل الأفعال المرتكبة عبر الوسائل التقنية الحديثة، بما في ذلك منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والتطبيقات الرقمية، مشددة على ضرورة الالتزام بالأنظمة واحترام القيم المجتمعية.
وأكدت أن نظام مكافحة جريمة التحرّش كفل خصوصية الفرد وكرامته وحريته الشخصية، في إطار حماية المجتمع وتعزيز السلوكيات الإيجابية في الفضاء المعلوماتي.
The Public Prosecution warned through its official account on platform X about the crime of electronic harassment, confirming that any statement, act, or gesture with a sexual connotation made by one person towards another, which affects their body, honor, or modesty, is considered a crime punishable by law.
The prosecution clarified that the crime of harassment includes acts committed through modern technological means, including social media platforms and digital applications, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to regulations and respecting societal values.
It affirmed that the Anti-Harassment Law guarantees the individual's privacy, dignity, and personal freedom, within the framework of protecting society and promoting positive behaviors in the informational space.