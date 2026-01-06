حذّرت النيابة العامة عبر حسابها الرسمي في منصة X من جريمة التحرّش الإلكتروني، مؤكدة أن كل قول أو فعل أو إشارة ذات مدلول جنسي تصدر من شخص تجاه أي شخص آخر، وتمس جسده أو عرضه أو تخدش حياءه، تُعد جريمة يُجرّمها النظام.

وأوضحت النيابة أن جريمة التحرّش تشمل الأفعال المرتكبة عبر الوسائل التقنية الحديثة، بما في ذلك منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والتطبيقات الرقمية، مشددة على ضرورة الالتزام بالأنظمة واحترام القيم المجتمعية.

وأكدت أن نظام مكافحة جريمة التحرّش كفل خصوصية الفرد وكرامته وحريته الشخصية، في إطار حماية المجتمع وتعزيز السلوكيات الإيجابية في الفضاء المعلوماتي.