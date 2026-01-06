The Public Prosecution warned through its official account on platform X about the crime of electronic harassment, confirming that any statement, act, or gesture with a sexual connotation made by one person towards another, which affects their body, honor, or modesty, is considered a crime punishable by law.

The prosecution clarified that the crime of harassment includes acts committed through modern technological means, including social media platforms and digital applications, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to regulations and respecting societal values.

It affirmed that the Anti-Harassment Law guarantees the individual's privacy, dignity, and personal freedom, within the framework of protecting society and promoting positive behaviors in the informational space.