استقبل رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، اليوم (الإثنين)، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في قصر الاتحادية بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة.

ونقل وزير الخارجية في بداية الاستقبال تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز لرئيس جمهورية مصر الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي والشعب المصري الشقيق، فيما حمله تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي العهد، وتمنياته لحكومة وشعب المملكة المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ومستجدات الأوضاع على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.

حضر الاستقبال سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية مصر العربية صالح بن عيد الحصيني، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد السماعيل.