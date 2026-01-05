The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, received today (Monday) the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the brotherly Egyptian people, while he carried back their greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, along with his wishes for the government and people of the Kingdom for further progress and prosperity.

During the reception, the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

The reception was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid Al-Sama'il.