رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، ووزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، افتتاح مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة، مساء اليوم (الأحد) في قلعة أمانة الأحساء، بتنظيم أمانة الأحساء وهيئة تطوير الأحساء، وبشراكة إستراتيجية مع أرامكو السعودية.

أمير المنطقة الشرقية يدشّن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة يُجسّد توجهاً وطنياً فاعلاً لتعظيم القيمة المضافة للتمور السعودية، وتحويلها من منتج زراعي تقليدي إلى صناعة تحويلية تنافسية تسهم في رفع قيمة الصادرات الوطنية، ودعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تنويع مصادر الدخل وتمكين القطاعات الواعدة، مشيراً إلى أن الأحساء بما تمتلكه من إرث زراعي عريق ومكانة عالمية في إنتاج التمور، أصبحت نموذجاً متقدماً في استثمار الميزات النسبية وتحويلها إلى فرص اقتصادية وتنموية مستدامة، مثمناً الجهود التكاملية التي تقودها الجهات المنظمة والداعمة للمهرجان.

من جانبه، أوضح محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، أن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة يُعد محطة إستراتيجية لتحويل التمور إلى منتج اقتصادي واستثماري يحمل اسم الأحساء إلى الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية، مؤكداً أن المهرجان يسهم في تطوير الصناعات التحويلية، وتحفيز الاستثمارات، وتمكين رواد الأعمال، وتعزيز سلاسل القيمة المرتبطة بالنخيل والتمور.

وأضاف أن المهرجان يشكّل حراكاً اجتماعياً وتنموياً متكاملاً، يعزز مشاركة رواد الأعمال، ويرسّخ الهوية التسويقية للأحساء كوجهة سياحية وثقافية مرتبطة بالنخيل، ومركز جاذب للاستثمار في الصناعات الغذائية والتحويلية.

وأكد وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل أن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة يمثل نموذجاً ناجحاً لتكامل التنمية الحضرية مع الاقتصاد الغذائي، ويعكس قدرة المدن على استثمار ميزاتها النسبية وتحويلها إلى فرص اقتصادية مستدامة، مشيراً إلى أن دعم الصناعات التحويلية يُعد ركيزة أساسية في مسار تنمية المدن وتعزيز تنافسيتها.

وأوضح أن المهرجان وُضع ضمن أهدافه تقديم خدمات تسويقية متخصصة لدعم تجار التمور، وخلق منظومة متكاملة تحقق الكفاءة والإنتاجية وفق المواصفات القياسية والتسويقية لأصناف تمور الأحساء، بما يتواءم مع متطلبات الأسواق العالمية، مؤكداً أن الأمانة، وبالتكامل مع شركائها، تعمل على تعزيز مستهدفات دعم المسار التسويقي لتمور الأحساء عبر هذا المهرجان من نسخة إلى أخرى.

ويستقبل المهرجان زواره اعتباراً من 4 يناير 2026، بتنظيم مشترك بين محافظة الأحساء وهيئة تطوير الأحساء وأمانة الأحساء، وبمشاركة واسعة من الجهات الحكومية الداعمة، ويضم منصة متكاملة لبيع التمور المصنّعة، إلى جانب حزمة من الفعاليات الثقافية والترفيهية والتفاعلية التي تستهدف جميع أفراد الأسرة.

ويأتي مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة امتداداً لنجاحات تصاعدية حققتها نسخه السابقة، وأسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة الأحساء بوصفها موطن التمور عالمياً، ورافداً رئيسياً للاقتصاد الوطني، ومنصة لتعزيز الشراكات التجارية وزيادة حضور التمور السعودية في الأسواق الخارجية.