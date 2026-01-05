أمير المنطقة الشرقية يدشّن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة

The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, attended the opening of the Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival this evening (Sunday) at the Al-Ahsa Municipality Castle, in the presence of the Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, and the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail. The festival is organized by the Al-Ahsa Municipality and the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, in strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival embodies an effective national trend to enhance the added value of Saudi dates, transforming them from a traditional agricultural product into a competitive manufacturing industry that contributes to increasing the value of national exports and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying income sources and empowering promising sectors. He pointed out that Al-Ahsa, with its rich agricultural heritage and global standing in date production, has become an advanced model in leveraging its comparative advantages and transforming them into sustainable economic and developmental opportunities, appreciating the integrated efforts led by the organizing and supporting entities of the festival.

For his part, the Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, stated that the Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival is a strategic station for transforming dates into an economic and investment product that carries the name of Al-Ahsa to regional and international markets. He affirmed that the festival contributes to the development of manufacturing industries, stimulates investments, empowers entrepreneurs, and enhances the value chains associated with palm trees and dates.

He added that the festival represents a comprehensive social and developmental movement that enhances the participation of entrepreneurs and solidifies the marketing identity of Al-Ahsa as a tourist and cultural destination linked to palm trees, and an attractive center for investment in food and manufacturing industries.

The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, confirmed that the Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival represents a successful model for integrating urban development with the food economy, reflecting the ability of cities to leverage their comparative advantages and transform them into sustainable economic opportunities. He pointed out that supporting manufacturing industries is a fundamental pillar in the path of urban development and enhancing competitiveness.

He explained that the festival aims to provide specialized marketing services to support date traders and create an integrated system that achieves efficiency and productivity according to the standard and marketing specifications for Al-Ahsa date varieties, in line with the requirements of global markets. He affirmed that the municipality, in collaboration with its partners, is working to enhance the objectives of supporting the marketing path for Al-Ahsa dates through this festival from one edition to another.

The festival will welcome its visitors starting from January 4, 2026, organized jointly by the Al-Ahsa Governorate, the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, and the Al-Ahsa Municipality, with wide participation from supporting government entities. It includes a comprehensive platform for selling manufactured dates, along with a range of cultural, entertainment, and interactive activities targeting all family members.

The Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival comes as an extension of the successive successes achieved by its previous editions, contributing to establishing Al-Ahsa's position as the global home of dates and a major contributor to the national economy, as well as a platform to enhance commercial partnerships and increase the presence of Saudi dates in foreign markets.