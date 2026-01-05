أمير المنطقة الشرقية يدشّن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة

رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، ووزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، افتتاح مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة، مساء اليوم (الأحد) في قلعة أمانة الأحساء، بتنظيم أمانة الأحساء وهيئة تطوير الأحساء، وبشراكة إستراتيجية مع أرامكو السعودية.
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة يُجسّد توجهاً وطنياً فاعلاً لتعظيم القيمة المضافة للتمور السعودية، وتحويلها من منتج زراعي تقليدي إلى صناعة تحويلية تنافسية تسهم في رفع قيمة الصادرات الوطنية، ودعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تنويع مصادر الدخل وتمكين القطاعات الواعدة، مشيراً إلى أن الأحساء بما تمتلكه من إرث زراعي عريق ومكانة عالمية في إنتاج التمور، أصبحت نموذجاً متقدماً في استثمار الميزات النسبية وتحويلها إلى فرص اقتصادية وتنموية مستدامة، مثمناً الجهود التكاملية التي تقودها الجهات المنظمة والداعمة للمهرجان.
من جانبه، أوضح محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، أن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة يُعد محطة إستراتيجية لتحويل التمور إلى منتج اقتصادي واستثماري يحمل اسم الأحساء إلى الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية، مؤكداً أن المهرجان يسهم في تطوير الصناعات التحويلية، وتحفيز الاستثمارات، وتمكين رواد الأعمال، وتعزيز سلاسل القيمة المرتبطة بالنخيل والتمور.
وأضاف أن المهرجان يشكّل حراكاً اجتماعياً وتنموياً متكاملاً، يعزز مشاركة رواد الأعمال، ويرسّخ الهوية التسويقية للأحساء كوجهة سياحية وثقافية مرتبطة بالنخيل، ومركز جاذب للاستثمار في الصناعات الغذائية والتحويلية.
وأكد وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل أن مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة يمثل نموذجاً ناجحاً لتكامل التنمية الحضرية مع الاقتصاد الغذائي، ويعكس قدرة المدن على استثمار ميزاتها النسبية وتحويلها إلى فرص اقتصادية مستدامة، مشيراً إلى أن دعم الصناعات التحويلية يُعد ركيزة أساسية في مسار تنمية المدن وتعزيز تنافسيتها.
وأوضح أن المهرجان وُضع ضمن أهدافه تقديم خدمات تسويقية متخصصة لدعم تجار التمور، وخلق منظومة متكاملة تحقق الكفاءة والإنتاجية وفق المواصفات القياسية والتسويقية لأصناف تمور الأحساء، بما يتواءم مع متطلبات الأسواق العالمية، مؤكداً أن الأمانة، وبالتكامل مع شركائها، تعمل على تعزيز مستهدفات دعم المسار التسويقي لتمور الأحساء عبر هذا المهرجان من نسخة إلى أخرى.
ويستقبل المهرجان زواره اعتباراً من 4 يناير 2026، بتنظيم مشترك بين محافظة الأحساء وهيئة تطوير الأحساء وأمانة الأحساء، وبمشاركة واسعة من الجهات الحكومية الداعمة، ويضم منصة متكاملة لبيع التمور المصنّعة، إلى جانب حزمة من الفعاليات الثقافية والترفيهية والتفاعلية التي تستهدف جميع أفراد الأسرة.
ويأتي مهرجان تمور الأحساء المصنّعة امتداداً لنجاحات تصاعدية حققتها نسخه السابقة، وأسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة الأحساء بوصفها موطن التمور عالمياً، ورافداً رئيسياً للاقتصاد الوطني، ومنصة لتعزيز الشراكات التجارية وزيادة حضور التمور السعودية في الأسواق الخارجية.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, attended the opening of the Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival this evening (Sunday) at the Al-Ahsa Municipality Castle, in the presence of the Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, and the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail. The festival is organized by the Al-Ahsa Municipality and the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, in strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco.
The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival embodies an effective national trend to enhance the added value of Saudi dates, transforming them from a traditional agricultural product into a competitive manufacturing industry that contributes to increasing the value of national exports and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying income sources and empowering promising sectors. He pointed out that Al-Ahsa, with its rich agricultural heritage and global standing in date production, has become an advanced model in leveraging its comparative advantages and transforming them into sustainable economic and developmental opportunities, appreciating the integrated efforts led by the organizing and supporting entities of the festival.
For his part, the Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, stated that the Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival is a strategic station for transforming dates into an economic and investment product that carries the name of Al-Ahsa to regional and international markets. He affirmed that the festival contributes to the development of manufacturing industries, stimulates investments, empowers entrepreneurs, and enhances the value chains associated with palm trees and dates.
He added that the festival represents a comprehensive social and developmental movement that enhances the participation of entrepreneurs and solidifies the marketing identity of Al-Ahsa as a tourist and cultural destination linked to palm trees, and an attractive center for investment in food and manufacturing industries.
The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, confirmed that the Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival represents a successful model for integrating urban development with the food economy, reflecting the ability of cities to leverage their comparative advantages and transform them into sustainable economic opportunities. He pointed out that supporting manufacturing industries is a fundamental pillar in the path of urban development and enhancing competitiveness.
He explained that the festival aims to provide specialized marketing services to support date traders and create an integrated system that achieves efficiency and productivity according to the standard and marketing specifications for Al-Ahsa date varieties, in line with the requirements of global markets. He affirmed that the municipality, in collaboration with its partners, is working to enhance the objectives of supporting the marketing path for Al-Ahsa dates through this festival from one edition to another.
The festival will welcome its visitors starting from January 4, 2026, organized jointly by the Al-Ahsa Governorate, the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, and the Al-Ahsa Municipality, with wide participation from supporting government entities. It includes a comprehensive platform for selling manufactured dates, along with a range of cultural, entertainment, and interactive activities targeting all family members.
The Al-Ahsa Manufactured Dates Festival comes as an extension of the successive successes achieved by its previous editions, contributing to establishing Al-Ahsa's position as the global home of dates and a major contributor to the national economy, as well as a platform to enhance commercial partnerships and increase the presence of Saudi dates in foreign markets.