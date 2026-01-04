انطلق في المملكة اليوم تمرين «درع الخليج 2026»، بمشاركة جميع دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

ويهدف التمرين إلى رفع الجاهزية القتالية وتعزيز العمل المشترك وتحقيق التكامل في بيئة العمليات المشتركة، وفق أفضل الممارسات.

التمرين يمثل أحد أوجه التعاون الدفاعي المشترك بين دول مجلس التعاون.

التمرين يمثل أحد أوجه التعاون الدفاعي المشترك بين دول مجلس التعاون.

ويشتمل تمرين «درع الخليج 2026» على حزمة متكاملة من الإجراءات والاختبارات والفرضيات المصممة لقياس الجاهزية القتالية وفاعلية الاستجابة لكافة التهديدات، بما يضمن ويحقق التكامل في منظومة الردع المرن.

ويمثل التمرين أحد أوجه التعاون الدفاعي المشترك بين دول مجلس التعاون، ويعكس الجاهزية القتالية ضد التهديدات الحالية والناشئة والمستقبلية.

بمشاركة الدول الخليجية.. انطلاق تمرين «درع الخليج 2026» بالمملكة

كما يعد تمرين «درع الخليج 2026» ركيزة أساسية في ترسيخ مفهوم العمل العسكري المشترك كأحد الركائز الأساسية التي تهدف إلى ضمان أمن وسلامة واستقرار دول مجلس التعاون.