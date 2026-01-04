بمشاركة الدول الخليجية.. انطلاق تمرين «درع الخليج 2026» بالمملكة

انطلق في المملكة اليوم تمرين «درع الخليج 2026»، بمشاركة جميع دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
ويهدف التمرين إلى رفع الجاهزية القتالية وتعزيز العمل المشترك وتحقيق التكامل في بيئة العمليات المشتركة، وفق أفضل الممارسات.
التمرين يمثل أحد أوجه التعاون الدفاعي المشترك بين دول مجلس التعاون.
ويشتمل تمرين «درع الخليج 2026» على حزمة متكاملة من الإجراءات والاختبارات والفرضيات المصممة لقياس الجاهزية القتالية وفاعلية الاستجابة لكافة التهديدات، بما يضمن ويحقق التكامل في منظومة الردع المرن.
ويمثل التمرين أحد أوجه التعاون الدفاعي المشترك بين دول مجلس التعاون، ويعكس الجاهزية القتالية ضد التهديدات الحالية والناشئة والمستقبلية.
كما يعد تمرين «درع الخليج 2026» ركيزة أساسية في ترسيخ مفهوم العمل العسكري المشترك كأحد الركائز الأساسية التي تهدف إلى ضمان أمن وسلامة واستقرار دول مجلس التعاون.
The exercise "Gulf Shield 2026" commenced today in the Kingdom, with the participation of all Gulf Cooperation Council member states.
The exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, strengthen joint work, and achieve integration in a joint operational environment, according to best practices.
The "Gulf Shield 2026" exercise includes a comprehensive package of procedures, tests, and scenarios designed to measure combat readiness and the effectiveness of responses to all threats, ensuring and achieving integration in the flexible deterrence system.
The exercise represents one aspect of the joint defense cooperation among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and reflects combat readiness against current, emerging, and future threats.
The "Gulf Shield 2026" exercise is also a fundamental pillar in establishing the concept of joint military action as one of the essential foundations aimed at ensuring the security, safety, and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.