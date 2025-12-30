أصدرت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) وثيقة القواعد العامة للاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات، في إطار تنظيم مشاركة البيانات وتعزيز الاستفادة منها على المستوى الوطني.
وتهدف القواعد العامة للاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات إلى وضع الضوابط والإجراءات التي تنظّم طلب مشاركة البيانات لأغراض تحقيق المصلحة العامة أو تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار.
كما تهدف هذه القواعد إلى تحفيز الجهات الحكومية على مشاركة البيانات لدعم مجالات البحث والتطوير والابتكار، وتحقيق المصلحة العامة من خلال تحسين كفاءة أعمال الجهات الحكومية وأنشطتها، واستخدام البيانات في دعم اتخاذ القرار، إضافةً إلى دعم تنفيذ الإستراتيجيات والمستهدفات الوطنية من خلال تمكين الجهات من الحصول على البيانات لأغراض الاستخدام الثانوي.
ويمكن الاطلاع على وثيقة القواعد العامة للاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات من خلال الرابط التالي: https://sdaia.gov.sa/Documents/GeneralRulesForSecondaryUseOfData_AR.pdf.
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has issued a document outlining the general rules for the secondary use of data, as part of its efforts to regulate data sharing and enhance its benefits at the national level.
The general rules for the secondary use of data aim to establish controls and procedures that govern requests for data sharing for the purposes of serving the public interest or advancing research, development, and innovation.
These rules also aim to encourage government entities to share data to support research, development, and innovation, and to achieve the public interest by improving the efficiency of government operations and activities, using data to support decision-making, in addition to supporting the implementation of national strategies and targets by enabling entities to access data for secondary use.
The document outlining the general rules for the secondary use of data can be accessed through the following link: https://sdaia.gov.sa/Documents/GeneralRulesForSecondaryUseOfData_AR.pdf.