أصدرت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) وثيقة القواعد العامة للاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات، في إطار تنظيم مشاركة البيانات وتعزيز الاستفادة منها على المستوى الوطني.

وتهدف القواعد العامة للاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات إلى وضع الضوابط والإجراءات التي تنظّم طلب مشاركة البيانات لأغراض تحقيق المصلحة العامة أو تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار.

كما تهدف هذه القواعد إلى تحفيز الجهات الحكومية على مشاركة البيانات لدعم مجالات البحث والتطوير والابتكار، وتحقيق المصلحة العامة من خلال تحسين كفاءة أعمال الجهات الحكومية وأنشطتها، واستخدام البيانات في دعم اتخاذ القرار، إضافةً إلى دعم تنفيذ الإستراتيجيات والمستهدفات الوطنية من خلال تمكين الجهات من الحصول على البيانات لأغراض الاستخدام الثانوي.

ويمكن الاطلاع على وثيقة القواعد العامة للاستخدام الثانوي للبيانات من خلال الرابط التالي: https://sdaia.gov.sa/Documents/GeneralRulesForSecondaryUseOfData_AR.pdf.