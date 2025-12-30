The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has issued a document outlining the general rules for the secondary use of data, as part of its efforts to regulate data sharing and enhance its benefits at the national level.

The general rules for the secondary use of data aim to establish controls and procedures that govern requests for data sharing for the purposes of serving the public interest or advancing research, development, and innovation.

These rules also aim to encourage government entities to share data to support research, development, and innovation, and to achieve the public interest by improving the efficiency of government operations and activities, using data to support decision-making, in addition to supporting the implementation of national strategies and targets by enabling entities to access data for secondary use.

The document outlining the general rules for the secondary use of data can be accessed through the following link: https://sdaia.gov.sa/Documents/GeneralRulesForSecondaryUseOfData_AR.pdf.