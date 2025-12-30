أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار قرب انتهاء المهلة المحددة للتسجيل العيني الأول لـ 54,052 قطعة عقارية في مناطق الرياض، ومكة المكرمة، والمنطقة الشرقية، وذلك بنهاية يوم الخميس 12 رجب 1447، الموافق 1 يناير 2026.

وبيّنت «الهيئة» أنّ التسجيل العيني للعقار سينتهي في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الخرج: (الريف، الصافي، جزء من حي السهباء، مناطق خاصة، الرحاب، النسيم، النفل، التعاون، الندى، الرمال، المنار، الثليماء، القيروان، وأجزاء من حي الواحة)، كما سينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الدلم: (جزء من حي العذراء ومنطقة عقارية مجاورة له، ومخطط 1149 ومنطقة عقارية مجاورة له)، إضافة إلى (جزء من مخطط 1160) بمحافظة المجمعة، (وجزء من حي أم عنيق ومنطقة عقارية مجاورة له) بحوطة سدير.

كما ينتهي التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في مكة المكرمة: (أجزاء من حي الخالدية، جزء من حي الرصيفة، جزء من حي السلامة، حي العقبة، جزء من حي الحمراء، جزء من حي بدر، جزء من حي العسيلة، جزء من حي المقام، جزء من حي بطحاء قريش، جزء من حي النزهة، حي الشهداء، حي الزاهر، جزء من حي الضيافة، جزء من حي الحطيم، جزء من حي معاد، جزء من حي جرهم الجنوبي، أجزاء من حي المسفلة، أجزاء من حي التقوى، حي المحمدية، جزء من حي البيعة، جزء من حي الروابي، حي المرسلات، جزء من حي الجامعة، جزء من حي السنابل، جزء من حي العزيزية، أجزاء من حي العدل، جزء من حي الخنساء، جزء من حي المعابدة، جزء من حي الروضة، جزء من حي الأندلس، جزء من حي ريع أذاخر، مخطط تقسيم أرض عبدالله علي أحمد الهيج، مخطط البوابة رقم 11، مخطط جوهرة العسيلة، مخطط تقسيم أرض المطلق والجفري (شارع الحج)، مخطط البوقري، مخطط قمة مكة، مخطط امتداد ريع بخش 2)، إضافةً إلى (مخطط الحجيلي بعسفان) بمحافظة الجموم، كما ينتهي تسجيل الأحياء التالية بالمنطقة الشـرقية في محافظة الخفجي: (الشاطئ، النزهة، الفيحاء، الريان، الدرة، الدوائر الحكومية، الروضة، الأمل، الملك فهد، النهضة، الخالدية، الأندلس الشـرقي)، إضافة إلى (حي الريان) بمحافظة حفر الباطن.

ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات الواقعة ضمن نطاق الأحياء إلى سرعة المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري www.rer.sa قبل انتهاء مدة التسجيل للاستفادة من خدمات تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية وتوثيق جميع التغييرات التي تطرأ على العقار.

وأوضحت أنّ السجل العقاري سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية تُسجل، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه؛ ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.

وأكدت الهيئة أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار التي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، وأن طلبات التسجيل العيني للعقار مستمرة في جميع المناطق المعلنة حتى بعد انتهاء مدة التسجيل المحددة في قرار الإعلان.

يُذكر أن الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تتولى مهمة تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة والبيانات الجيومكانية عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة بخدمات وبيانات العقارات.