The General Authority for Real Estate announced the nearing end of the specified deadline for the first land registration of 54,052 real estate plots in the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Province, which will conclude at the end of Thursday, 12 Rajab 1447, corresponding to January 1, 2026.

The Authority indicated that the land registration will end in the following neighborhoods in Al-Kharj Governorate: (Al-Rif, Al-Safi, part of Al-Sahba neighborhood, special areas, Al-Rihab, Al-Naseem, Al-Nafl, Al-Taa'awon, Al-Nada, Al-Rimal, Al-Manar, Al-Thulaimah, Al-Qayrawan, and parts of Al-Waha neighborhood), as well as in the following neighborhoods in Al-Dulm Governorate: (part of Al-Adhra neighborhood and an adjacent real estate area, and Plan 1149 and an adjacent real estate area), in addition to (part of Plan 1160) in Al-Majma'ah Governorate, and (part of Um Aneeq neighborhood and an adjacent real estate area) in Al-Hawta.



Registration will also end in the following neighborhoods in Makkah: (parts of Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Rusaifah neighborhood, part of Al-Salamah neighborhood, Al-Aqaba neighborhood, part of Al-Hamra neighborhood, part of Al-Badr neighborhood, part of Al-Asilah neighborhood, part of Al-Maqam neighborhood, part of Al-Batha Quraish neighborhood, part of Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Shuhada neighborhood, Al-Zahir neighborhood, part of Al-Diyafa neighborhood, part of Al-Hatim neighborhood, part of Al-Mu'ad neighborhood, part of Al-Jarham Al-Janubi neighborhood, parts of Al-Masfalah neighborhood, parts of Al-Taqwa neighborhood, Al-Muhammadiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Bay'ah neighborhood, part of Al-Rawabi neighborhood, Al-Mursalat neighborhood, part of Al-Jamia neighborhood, part of Al-Sanabel neighborhood, part of Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, parts of Al-Adl neighborhood, part of Al-Khansaa neighborhood, part of Al-Ma'abidah neighborhood, part of Al-Rawdah neighborhood, part of Al-Andalus neighborhood, part of Riya' Adhakhir, Abdullah Ali Ahmed Al-Haij land division plan, Gate Plan No. 11, Al-Asilah Jewel Plan, Al-Mutlaq and Al-Jafri land division plan (Hajj Street), Al-Buqari Plan, Makkah Summit Plan, Riya' Baksh Extension Plan 2), in addition to (Al-Hujaili Plan in Asfan) in Al-Jumum Governorate. Registration will also end in the following neighborhoods in the Eastern Province in Al-Khafji Governorate: (Al-Shati, Al-Nuzhah, Al-Faiha, Al-Rayan, Al-Durra, government circles, Al-Rawdah, Al-Amal, King Fahd, Al-Nahda, Al-Khalidiyah, Eastern Andalus), in addition to (Al-Rayan neighborhood) in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate.

The Authority urged property owners located within the neighborhoods to promptly register their properties through the real estate registry platform www.rer.sa before the registration period ends to benefit from the services of executing real estate transactions and documenting all changes that occur to the property.



It clarified that the real estate registry will issue a "property number" and a title deed for each registered real estate unit, and the new title deed will include the precise geographical location of the property, its owner's data, descriptions, condition, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it; to serve as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its main enablers.



The Authority confirmed that failing to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties outlined in the land registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee reviewing violations, and that applications for land registration continue in all announced areas even after the specified registration period in the announcement decision has ended.

It is noteworthy that the National Company for Land Registration Services (Real Estate Registry) is responsible for executing the establishment and management of the real estate registry in the Kingdom using modern technologies and geospatial data through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.