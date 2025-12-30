أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار قرب انتهاء المهلة المحددة للتسجيل العيني الأول لـ 54,052 قطعة عقارية في مناطق الرياض، ومكة المكرمة، والمنطقة الشرقية، وذلك بنهاية يوم الخميس 12 رجب 1447، الموافق 1 يناير 2026.
وبيّنت «الهيئة» أنّ التسجيل العيني للعقار سينتهي في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الخرج: (الريف، الصافي، جزء من حي السهباء، مناطق خاصة، الرحاب، النسيم، النفل، التعاون، الندى، الرمال، المنار، الثليماء، القيروان، وأجزاء من حي الواحة)، كما سينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الدلم: (جزء من حي العذراء ومنطقة عقارية مجاورة له، ومخطط 1149 ومنطقة عقارية مجاورة له)، إضافة إلى (جزء من مخطط 1160) بمحافظة المجمعة، (وجزء من حي أم عنيق ومنطقة عقارية مجاورة له) بحوطة سدير.
كما ينتهي التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في مكة المكرمة: (أجزاء من حي الخالدية، جزء من حي الرصيفة، جزء من حي السلامة، حي العقبة، جزء من حي الحمراء، جزء من حي بدر، جزء من حي العسيلة، جزء من حي المقام، جزء من حي بطحاء قريش، جزء من حي النزهة، حي الشهداء، حي الزاهر، جزء من حي الضيافة، جزء من حي الحطيم، جزء من حي معاد، جزء من حي جرهم الجنوبي، أجزاء من حي المسفلة، أجزاء من حي التقوى، حي المحمدية، جزء من حي البيعة، جزء من حي الروابي، حي المرسلات، جزء من حي الجامعة، جزء من حي السنابل، جزء من حي العزيزية، أجزاء من حي العدل، جزء من حي الخنساء، جزء من حي المعابدة، جزء من حي الروضة، جزء من حي الأندلس، جزء من حي ريع أذاخر، مخطط تقسيم أرض عبدالله علي أحمد الهيج، مخطط البوابة رقم 11، مخطط جوهرة العسيلة، مخطط تقسيم أرض المطلق والجفري (شارع الحج)، مخطط البوقري، مخطط قمة مكة، مخطط امتداد ريع بخش 2)، إضافةً إلى (مخطط الحجيلي بعسفان) بمحافظة الجموم، كما ينتهي تسجيل الأحياء التالية بالمنطقة الشـرقية في محافظة الخفجي: (الشاطئ، النزهة، الفيحاء، الريان، الدرة، الدوائر الحكومية، الروضة، الأمل، الملك فهد، النهضة، الخالدية، الأندلس الشـرقي)، إضافة إلى (حي الريان) بمحافظة حفر الباطن.
ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات الواقعة ضمن نطاق الأحياء إلى سرعة المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري www.rer.sa قبل انتهاء مدة التسجيل للاستفادة من خدمات تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية وتوثيق جميع التغييرات التي تطرأ على العقار.
وأوضحت أنّ السجل العقاري سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية تُسجل، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه؛ ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.
وأكدت الهيئة أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار التي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، وأن طلبات التسجيل العيني للعقار مستمرة في جميع المناطق المعلنة حتى بعد انتهاء مدة التسجيل المحددة في قرار الإعلان.
يُذكر أن الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تتولى مهمة تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة والبيانات الجيومكانية عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة بخدمات وبيانات العقارات.
The General Authority for Real Estate announced the nearing end of the specified deadline for the first land registration of 54,052 real estate plots in the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Province, which will conclude at the end of Thursday, 12 Rajab 1447, corresponding to January 1, 2026.
The Authority indicated that the land registration will end in the following neighborhoods in Al-Kharj Governorate: (Al-Rif, Al-Safi, part of Al-Sahba neighborhood, special areas, Al-Rihab, Al-Naseem, Al-Nafl, Al-Taa'awon, Al-Nada, Al-Rimal, Al-Manar, Al-Thulaimah, Al-Qayrawan, and parts of Al-Waha neighborhood), as well as in the following neighborhoods in Al-Dulm Governorate: (part of Al-Adhra neighborhood and an adjacent real estate area, and Plan 1149 and an adjacent real estate area), in addition to (part of Plan 1160) in Al-Majma'ah Governorate, and (part of Um Aneeq neighborhood and an adjacent real estate area) in Al-Hawta.
Registration will also end in the following neighborhoods in Makkah: (parts of Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Rusaifah neighborhood, part of Al-Salamah neighborhood, Al-Aqaba neighborhood, part of Al-Hamra neighborhood, part of Al-Badr neighborhood, part of Al-Asilah neighborhood, part of Al-Maqam neighborhood, part of Al-Batha Quraish neighborhood, part of Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Shuhada neighborhood, Al-Zahir neighborhood, part of Al-Diyafa neighborhood, part of Al-Hatim neighborhood, part of Al-Mu'ad neighborhood, part of Al-Jarham Al-Janubi neighborhood, parts of Al-Masfalah neighborhood, parts of Al-Taqwa neighborhood, Al-Muhammadiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Bay'ah neighborhood, part of Al-Rawabi neighborhood, Al-Mursalat neighborhood, part of Al-Jamia neighborhood, part of Al-Sanabel neighborhood, part of Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, parts of Al-Adl neighborhood, part of Al-Khansaa neighborhood, part of Al-Ma'abidah neighborhood, part of Al-Rawdah neighborhood, part of Al-Andalus neighborhood, part of Riya' Adhakhir, Abdullah Ali Ahmed Al-Haij land division plan, Gate Plan No. 11, Al-Asilah Jewel Plan, Al-Mutlaq and Al-Jafri land division plan (Hajj Street), Al-Buqari Plan, Makkah Summit Plan, Riya' Baksh Extension Plan 2), in addition to (Al-Hujaili Plan in Asfan) in Al-Jumum Governorate. Registration will also end in the following neighborhoods in the Eastern Province in Al-Khafji Governorate: (Al-Shati, Al-Nuzhah, Al-Faiha, Al-Rayan, Al-Durra, government circles, Al-Rawdah, Al-Amal, King Fahd, Al-Nahda, Al-Khalidiyah, Eastern Andalus), in addition to (Al-Rayan neighborhood) in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate.
The Authority urged property owners located within the neighborhoods to promptly register their properties through the real estate registry platform www.rer.sa before the registration period ends to benefit from the services of executing real estate transactions and documenting all changes that occur to the property.
It clarified that the real estate registry will issue a "property number" and a title deed for each registered real estate unit, and the new title deed will include the precise geographical location of the property, its owner's data, descriptions, condition, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it; to serve as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its main enablers.
The Authority confirmed that failing to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties outlined in the land registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee reviewing violations, and that applications for land registration continue in all announced areas even after the specified registration period in the announcement decision has ended.
It is noteworthy that the National Company for Land Registration Services (Real Estate Registry) is responsible for executing the establishment and management of the real estate registry in the Kingdom using modern technologies and geospatial data through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.