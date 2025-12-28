The Ministry of Commerce has caught two online stores that delayed the delivery of sold products to consumers within the legally specified timeframe, imposing a financial penalty of 46,000 riyals on them, and issuing a warning due to their failure to meet obligations.

The ministry acted on reports about two stores engaged in the sale of electrical and electronic devices, and it was established by the committee reviewing violations of the e-commerce law that the stores did not comply with delivering the sold products within the legal timeframe, in addition to canceling purchase orders without refunding the value of the sold products to consumers.

The ministry has required the stores to review their cases with the ministry and to address the complaints submitted by consumers immediately, to ensure the protection of their rights and safeguard consumer interests.