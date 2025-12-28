ضبطت وزارة التجارة متجرين إلكترونيين تأخرا في تسليم المنتجات المُباعة للمستهلكين خلال المدة المحددة نظاماً، وفرضت غرامة مالية بحقهما قدرها 46 ألف ريال، وتوجيه عقوبة الإنذار لهما نتيجة إخلالهما بالالتزامات.

وباشرت الوزارة بلاغات عن متجرين يزاولان نشاط بيع الأجهزة الكهربائية والإلكترونية، وثبت للجنة النظر في مخالفات أحكام نظام التجارة الإلكترونية عدم التزام المتجرين بتسليم المنتجات المباعة خلال المدة النظامية، إضافة إلى قيامهما بإلغاء طلبات الشراء دون إرجاع قيمة المنتجات المباعة للمستهلكين.

وألزمت الوزارة المتجرين بمراجعة الوزارة، ومعالجة البلاغات المقدمة من المستهلكين بشكل فوري، لضمان حفظ حقوقهم وحماية للمستهلك.