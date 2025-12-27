شهدت فعاليات مهرجان جازان 2026 حضوراً لافتاً للزي الشعبي التراثي بمنطقة جازان، من خلال عروض الفرق الشعبية ومشاركاتها الميدانية اللافتة التي عكست عمق الموروث الثقافي للمنطقة، وما تزخر به من تنوع في الأزياء الشعبية التي تعبّر عن هوية المنطقة وأصالتها التاريخية.

الزي التراثي يلفت الأنظار في مهرجان جازان

وجسّد الحضور المتميز للمشاركين في الفعاليات الملامح الجمالية للأزياء التراثية بمختلف أنماطها، وسط تفاعل كبير من الزوار والأهالي، إذ أسهمت المشاركة في تعزيز ارتباط الأجيال بالإرث الثقافي، وإبراز القيم الاجتماعية التي توارثها أبناء وبنات المنطقة عبر الزمن.

وجاء التزام المشاركين والمشاركات من جميع محافظات المنطقة بالزي الذي تمتاز به كل محافظة، ضمن مستهدفات فعاليات مهرجان جازان 2026 لإبراز تنوع جازان الثقافي، ودعم الحراك الثقافي والسياحي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في حفظ التراث الوطني وتعزيز حضوره في الفعاليات والمناسبات المجتمعية.

يُذكر أن فعاليات مهرجان جازان 2026 تتضمن برامج ثقافية وتراثية متنوعة، تسهم في تنشيط السياحة الداخلية، وتقديم تجربة ثرية للزوار تعكس المكانة الثقافية والحضارية لمنطقة جازان.

