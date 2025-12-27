الزي التراثي يلفت الأنظار في مهرجان جازان

The Jazan Festival 2026 witnessed a remarkable presence of traditional folk attire from the Jazan region, through the performances of folk groups and their striking field participations that reflected the depth of the region's cultural heritage, and the diversity of folk costumes that express the identity and historical authenticity of the area.

The distinguished presence of participants in the events embodied the aesthetic features of traditional attire in its various styles, amidst significant interaction from visitors and locals. The participation contributed to strengthening the connection of generations with the cultural heritage and highlighting the social values that the sons and daughters of the region have inherited over time.

The commitment of participants from all provinces of the region to the attire that characterizes each province was part of the objectives of the Jazan Festival 2026 to highlight the cultural diversity of Jazan and support cultural and tourism movements, in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to preserve national heritage and enhance its presence in events and community occasions.

It is worth noting that the events of the Jazan Festival 2026 include various cultural and heritage programs that contribute to stimulating domestic tourism and providing a rich experience for visitors that reflects the cultural and civilizational status of the Jazan region.