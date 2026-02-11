The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the readiness of the site for the celebration of Foundation Day, which is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in collaboration with the Emirate of the region, to welcome this national occasion in a manner befitting the history of the Saudi state and its status.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman toured the museum, reviewed its historical artifacts, and observed the decoration works carried out on the Masmak Palace.

The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region listened to an explanation about the celebration program, which reaffirms the historical significance of Foundation Day as a historical milestone in the journey of the Saudi state, and the enduring values and solid foundations upon which the state has been built since its inception three centuries ago, enhancing awareness of national identity and connecting various segments of society to the Kingdom's rich history.