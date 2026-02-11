اطّلع نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، على جاهزية موقع الاحتفاء بيوم التأسيس، الذي تنظمه الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض بالتعاون مع إمارة المنطقة، لاستقبال هذه المناسبة الوطنية بما يليق بتاريخ الدولة السعودية ومكانتها.

وتجوّل الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن في المتحف، واطّلع على مقتنياته التاريخية، وشاهد أعمال التزيين المنفذة على قصر المصمك.

واستمع نائب أمير منطقة الرياض لشرح حول برنامج الاحتفاء الذي يأتي تأكيداً على المكانة التاريخية ليوم التأسيس بوصفه محطة تاريخية في مسيرة الدولة السعودية، وما يحمله من قيم راسخة وأسس متينة قامت عليها الدولة منذ نشأتها قبل ثلاثة قرون، بما يعزّز الوعي بالهوية الوطنية، ويربط مختلف فئات المجتمع بتاريخ المملكة العريق.