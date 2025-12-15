أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن خالص تعازي المملكة ومواساتها للمملكة المغربية الشقيقة، جرّاء الفيضانات في مدينة آسفي بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة، التي تسببت في وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.
وأكدت الوزارة تضامن المملكة مع المملكة المغربية حكومةً وشعباً في هذا الحادث الأليم، معبرةً عن تعازيها لذوي الضحايا، وتمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the sister Kingdom of Morocco, due to the floods in the city of Safi caused by heavy rains, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.
The ministry affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco, both government and people, in this tragic incident, expressing its condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.