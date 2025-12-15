أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن خالص تعازي المملكة ومواساتها للمملكة المغربية الشقيقة، جرّاء الفيضانات في مدينة آسفي بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة، التي تسببت في وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.

وأكدت الوزارة تضامن المملكة مع المملكة المغربية حكومةً وشعباً في هذا الحادث الأليم، معبرةً عن تعازيها لذوي الضحايا، وتمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.