The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the sister Kingdom of Morocco, due to the floods in the city of Safi caused by heavy rains, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.

The ministry affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco, both government and people, in this tragic incident, expressing its condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.