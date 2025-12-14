التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم (الأحد)، نائب وزير خارجية مملكة النرويج أندرياس كرافيك، على هامش الدورة الحادية عشرة لمنتدى تحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات المنعقد في مدينة الرياض.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وتبادل وجهات النظر حول الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, met today (Sunday) with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, Andreas Krafvik, on the sidelines of the eleventh session of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Forum held in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.