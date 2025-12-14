التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم (الأحد)، نائب وزير خارجية مملكة النرويج أندرياس كرافيك، على هامش الدورة الحادية عشرة لمنتدى تحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات المنعقد في مدينة الرياض.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وتبادل وجهات النظر حول الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.