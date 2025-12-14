التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه اليوم سفير جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية لدى المملكة مختار خضر عبده.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال تبادل الأحاديث الودية، وبحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

كما التقى أمير جازان، رئيس النيابة العامة بالمنطقة الشيخ عبدالله الزبيدي.
واطّلع خلال اللقاء على جهود النيابة العامة بالمنطقة في أداء مهماتها، وما يُقدم من خدمات تسهم في تعزيز العدالة وحماية الحقوق.