التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه اليوم سفير جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية لدى المملكة مختار خضر عبده.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال تبادل الأحاديث الودية، وبحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
كما التقى أمير جازان، رئيس النيابة العامة بالمنطقة الشيخ عبدالله الزبيدي.
واطّلع خلال اللقاء على جهود النيابة العامة بالمنطقة في أداء مهماتها، وما يُقدم من خدمات تسهم في تعزيز العدالة وحماية الحقوق.
The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office with the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Kingdom, Mukhtar Khadr Abdu.
During the reception, friendly conversations took place, and several topics of mutual interest were discussed.
The Emir of Jazan also met with the Chief Public Prosecutor in the region, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Zubaidi.
During the meeting, he was briefed on the efforts of the Public Prosecution in the region in carrying out its duties and the services provided that contribute to enhancing justice and protecting rights.