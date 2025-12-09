نظّمت مجموعة stc فعاليتي «هذي stc» و«شتاء stc» في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز ثقافة المجموعة وتعريف كافة الموظفين بالشركات التابعة، والوحدات الوظيفية، والخدمات والمنتجات التي تقدّمها.

وتأتي الفعاليتان ضمن مبادرات داخلية هادفة تعزّز التكامل بين قطاعات المجموعة وتبنّي ثقافة تقوم على تبادل المعرفة، حيث وفّرت المجموعة منصة تفاعلية جمعت الموظفين من مختلف القطاعات لعرض مبادراتهم والتعريف بأحدث الخدمات والحلول، ما ساهم في تعزيز فهم أعمق لدور كل وحدة داخل منظومة المجموعة وتحويل النهج إلى تجربة واقعية تعزّز التقارب والانتماء.

ومثّلت الفعاليتان فرصة لتلاقي موظفي مختلف القطاعات بروح "عائلة واحدة" لتبادل الخبرات والاستفادة من تجارب بعضهم البعض، واستعراض أحدث الخدمات والحلول الرقمية في مساحة تفاعلية تُسهم في تعزيز الروابط الإنسانية والمهنية وبناء فهم أشمل لدور كل قطاع.

وتندرج المبادرات في إطار إستراتيجية مجموعة stc التي تركز على التمكين الرقمي وتعزيز التكامل بين القطاعات، إلى جانب ترسيخ ثقافة العمل الجماعي والشفافية وتبادل المعرفة والابتكار، كما تواصل هذه المبادرات دعم جهود المجموعة بتوفير بيئة تفاعلية تشجع على التواصل المباشر بين شركاتها وتبادل المعرفة، وتسهم في ترسيخ هوية موحّدة تعكس قيم التمكين، والترابط، والابتكار.

وشملت الفعاليتان مسابقات تفاعلية، وجوائز وهدايا مخصّصة للموظفين بهدف خلق تجربة مبهجة ومحفّزة تعزّز المشاركة وتكرّم الجهود المبذولة، وترفع مستوى التفاعل والشعور بالانتماء، لتتحوّل قيم المجموعة إلى تجربة واقعية يشعر بها الموظفون داخل منظومة stc.

وينعكس هذا التكامل داخليًا على مستوى العميل الخارجي من خلال الارتقاء بجودة الخدمة الناتج عن تعزيز المعرفة الداخلية وتوحيد الرسائل بين فرق العمل المختلفة؛ ما يضمن تقديم تجربة عميل متكاملة تدعم رؤية stc في قيادة التحول الرقمي، وتعزيز رضا العملاء واستدامة العلاقة معهم.

مجموعة stc هي ممكّن التحول الرقمي، إذ تقدم مجموعة واسعة من الحلول الرقمية المبتكرة، وتؤدي دوراً محورياً في قيادة التحول الرقمي. تمتلك المجموعة محفظة متكاملة من الخدمات المتقدمة تشمل الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، والبنية التحتية الرقمية، والحوسبة السحابية، والأمن السيبراني، وإنترنت الأشياء، والمدفوعات الرقمية، والإعلام الرقمي، والترفيه الرقمي. وتضم المجموعة عدة شركات تابعة لها في المملكة العربية السعودية ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، وأوروبا.