The stc group organized the events "This is stc" and "Winter stc" in a step aimed at enhancing the group's culture and introducing all employees to the affiliated companies, functional units, and the services and products offered.

The two events come as part of purposeful internal initiatives that enhance integration among the group's sectors and adopt a culture based on knowledge sharing. The group provided an interactive platform that brought together employees from various sectors to showcase their initiatives and introduce the latest services and solutions, contributing to a deeper understanding of the role of each unit within the group's ecosystem and transforming the approach into a real experience that enhances closeness and belonging.

The events represented an opportunity for employees from different sectors to meet in the spirit of "one family" to exchange experiences and benefit from each other's insights, showcasing the latest digital services and solutions in an interactive space that contributes to strengthening human and professional ties and building a broader understanding of the role of each sector.

The initiatives fall within the framework of the stc group's strategy, which focuses on digital empowerment and enhancing integration among sectors, in addition to establishing a culture of teamwork, transparency, knowledge sharing, and innovation. These initiatives continue to support the group's efforts by providing an interactive environment that encourages direct communication between its companies and knowledge exchange, contributing to establishing a unified identity that reflects the values of empowerment, connectivity, and innovation.

The events included interactive competitions, prizes, and gifts dedicated to employees aimed at creating a joyful and motivating experience that enhances participation and honors the efforts made, raising the level of interaction and sense of belonging, so that the group's values transform into a real experience felt by employees within the stc ecosystem.

This internal integration reflects externally at the customer level through the enhancement of service quality resulting from improved internal knowledge and unified messaging among different teams; ensuring the provision of a comprehensive customer experience that supports stc's vision in leading digital transformation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and sustaining relationships with them.

The stc group is a digital transformation enabler, offering a wide range of innovative digital solutions and playing a pivotal role in leading digital transformation. The group has a comprehensive portfolio of advanced services including telecommunications and information technology, digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group includes several subsidiaries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.