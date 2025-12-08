ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية لحرس الحدود في محافظة القنفذة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة مقيمين من الجنسية البنغلاديشية مخالفين للائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية للمملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك لممارستهما الصيد دون تصريح، وبحوزتهما أسماك مصيدة، واُتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.
وأهاب حرس الحدود بالجميع إلى الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المتعلقة بحماية الثروات المائية الحية والإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(994) و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in the Al-Qunfudhah governorate in the Makkah region apprehended expatriates of Bangladeshi nationality who were violating the security and safety regulations for those engaged in marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as they were fishing without a permit and were in possession of trapped fish. Legal actions were taken against them in coordination with the relevant authorities.
The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife. This can be done by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (994), (999), and (996) in the other regions of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.