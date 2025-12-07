The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating the environmental regulations by camping without a permit in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for camping in forests or national parks without a permit is a fine of up to (3,000) riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.