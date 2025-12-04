استقبل المفتي العام للمملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، في مقر الرئاسة بالرياض اليوم (الخميس)، الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون علي بن عبدالله الزيد، وعددًا من منسوبي الهيئة.

وهنأ الزيد، الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان بالثقة الملكية بتعيينه مفتيًا عامًا للمملكة رئيسًا لهيئة كبار العلماء، سائلًا الله تعالى له مزيدًا من التوفيق والسداد لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.

من جانبه أشاد المفتي العام للمملكة بالجهود التي تقوم بها هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون في مجال عملهم.

حضر الاستقبال الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الأمين العام للجنة الدائمة للفتوى المشرف العام على مكتب المفتي العام الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد.