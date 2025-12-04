The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and President of the Scientific Research and Ifta Authority, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, received today (Thursday) at the headquarters in Riyadh, the CEO of the Broadcasting and Television Authority, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, along with a number of the Authority's staff.

Al-Zaid congratulated Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan on the royal trust in appointing him as the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, asking Allah Almighty to grant him further success and guidance in serving Islam and Muslims.

For his part, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom praised the efforts made by the Broadcasting and Television Authority in their field of work.

The reception was attended by the Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars, the Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, and the Supervisor of the Grand Mufti's Office, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majid.